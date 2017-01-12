FIFA 17: Sunderland Career Mode guide

How you should lineup
The Transfer Market
Who should go
What the team needs
Loans
Contracts
Managerial Objectives
Time to make the Black Cats purr
Related articles:
FIFA 17 Career Mode: Bargain Buy XI FIFA 17 Career Mode: Best Bargain Defenders FIFA 17 Career Mode: Best Free agents FIFA 17 Best contract expiry signings FIFA 17: Top 10 Free-kick takers Fifa 17 Best Young Goalkeepers Fifa 17 Best Young Wingers Fifa 17 Best Young Defenders Fifa 17 Best Young Strikers Fifa 17 Best Young Midfielders Fifa 17 Best Young Left Backs Fifa 17 Best Young Right Backs