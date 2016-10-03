FIFA 17 Career Mode: Best young wingers

It can be quite easy to find young talent in FIFA 17’s career mode, but separating the best from the rest is the tricky part. With pace now playing a more prominent role in this year’s version of the game, finding a young, speedy winger with heaps of talent can provide you with a reliable player for the best part of a decade. RealSport takes you through the top 10 young wide men aged 23 and under.

Julian Draxler (OVR 84 – POT 87)

Arsenal fans will be perplexed that they haven’t snapped up German starlet Julian Draxler yet, and it will pain them more to see that he has gone up a notch since moving to Wolfsburg last season. The 22-year-old scored eight goals and assisted seven more in 30 games, mainly operating in the number 10 position. But with 88 dribbling and 83 dribbling he can easily play out wide. Draxler will set you back around £40m and £72,000 wages.

Raheem Sterling (OVR 82 – POT 88)

Raheem Sterling’s career may have stumbled since leaving Liverpool for Manchester City, but under Pep Guardiola the 21-year-old looks rejuvenated. He's among the fastest players on FIFA 17 with 94 acceleration, 92 sprint speed and 90 agility. With still four years remaining on his contract at The Etihad, he will cost you over £40m, but his wages of £58,000 don’t make him out to be the ‘money grabber’ many thought he was.

Yannick Carrasco (OVR 82 – POT 88)

22-year-old Yannick Carrasco is slowly building up a reputation for himself at Atletico Madrid and is now a regular for the Belgium national team. With 91 agility, 89 sprint speed, 87 acceleration and 85 dribbling his is a very dangerous winger on the counter attack. The left or right midfielder will cost you over £30m with £58,000 wages.

Domenico Berardi (OVR 82 – POT 86)

Not the most familiar name on this list, and you can take advantage of that by snapping up Italian Domenico Berardi on career mode. The Sassuolo right winger has 88 sprint speed, 87, acceleration, 87 agility, 86 dribbling and 86 ball control making him an asset for any top flight club. You can secure the 21-year-old for around £30m, with his wages only £29,000.

Lucas (OVR 82 – POT 85)

It looks as if this will be Lucas Moura’s last season at Paris Saint-Germain after being linked with a move away from the French capital. But he has stepped up since the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, scoring four league goals already this season. With his contract up in three years’ time, you could sign him for just over £25m, and receive a 23-year-old with 95 acceleration, 93 agility and 91 sprint speed. His wages of £72,000 are slightly pricey, but nowhere near the amount of the world’s best.

Bernardo Silva (OVR 81 – POT 88)

AS Monaco man Bernardo is beginning to turn heads around Europe after a superb season in Ligue 1 last season, where he scored seven goals. The Portuguese can play on the right side of midfield and as an attacking or central midfielder. The 21-year-old will offer you 85-rated agility, 83 reactions and 83 dribbling, perhaps ideal for teams playing with a disciplined 4-4-2 system. He will set you back around £25m with £36,000 wages.

Gerard Deulofeu (OVR 81 – POT 88)

Right midfielder Gerard Deulofeu was a welcome return to Goodison Park last season, but other than Romelu Lukaku, he lacked teammates to work with. The Spaniard is incredibly fast with 93 agility, 92 sprint speed, and 89 acceleration as well as 89 dribbling, making him a threat around the box. The 22-year-old only as two years remaining on his contract so he could be yours for around £20m as well as £36,000 for wages.

Nabil Fekir (OVR 81 – POT 87)

Nabil Fekir was hit by injury last season, which limited him to nine matches for Olympique Lyonnais, but still scored four goals. The right winger or striker has 89 balance, 88 composure, 88 agility, 87 dribbling and 87 ball control on FIFA 17, meaning he has many weapons to hurt the opposition. The 22-year-old can be yours for around £28m and £43,000 for wages.

Stephan El Shaarawy (OVR 81 – POT 86)

Towards the end of his time at AC Milan, Stephan El Shaarawy wasn’t having a good time of it, and a loan at AS Monaco didn’t change his fortunes. But AS Roma took him on loan in January, and six goals in nine league games got his career back on track. The Giallorossi bought him at the end of the season, and he’s already bagged a goal and an assist so far this campaign. Still only 23, the left winger can offer you 87 sprint speed, 87 ball control and 86 acceleration, and with a cheeky 75 finishing, he can be dangerous cutting in from the left. He should cost around £26m, with his wages at £50,000 per week.

Samu Castillejo (OVR 80 – POT 87)

Who? Not a name you’ll recognise, but with 42 appearances for Villarreal last season, 21-year-old Samu Castillejo has a lot of experience under his belt. He still needs to add goals to his game with just four in 84 games throughout his career, but his movement (87 acceleration, 87 sprint and 84 agility) make him a real danger. With four years still remaining on his contract, he will cost you around £27m and £36,000 wages.

