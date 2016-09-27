header decal
FIFA

27 Sep 2016

FIFA 17 Career Mode: Best contract expiry signings

Any wheeler-dealer's out there? Here we have some FIFA superstars who you could snap up on the cheap, or even for free.

What is a contract expiry signing?

Zlatan Ibrahimović (OVR 90)

Pepe (OVR 88)

Arjen Robben (OVR 87)

Franck Ribery (OVR 86)

Santi Cazorla (OVR 86)

Laurent Koscielny (OVR 85)

Aritz Aduriz (OVR 84)

Xabi Alonso (OVR 84)

Yaya Toure (OVR 84)

John Terry (OVR 84)

How to make a contract expiry signing

Other Notable Contract Expiry Signings

If a player is over the age of 23, he can be tapped up by another club in the final six months of his contract and signed for free. You may think clubs would be foolish to do this, but there are some big name players coming towards the end of the career who are definitely worth signing even if they are past their peak.

Well, there isn’t much needed to be said. The big Swede has started life off brilliantly at Manchester United, but with the 34-year-old only signing a one-year deal, there does remain a question mark over where he will be next season. If on your Career Mode he hasn’t signed a fresh deal by January, you must sign him up. His level may have dropped, but with all his weapons it’s worth having the striker on your books for a season. Be warned, his whopping wages of £250,000 a week are a tricky hurdle to overcome, however.

With Rafael Varane ready to break through, this could be the last season we see the reckless but brilliant Pepe at Real Madrid. His rating may be a bit generous at 88, but with top quality centre-backs available he could be worth snapping up on a contract expiry deal, or better yet, bite the bullet and sign him straight away so purchase him for a fraction of his £16.9million value. But once again a hefty wage of £260,000 could turn you off.

Arjen Robben, he just keeps going. He was terrorising defences at Chelsea, then Real Madrid, and has probably given every fullback in the Bundesliga a game to forget at some point. The right winger is still just 32, so even if you wait until his contract expires, it’s worth having someone of his calibre around for two seasons. His wages are high, but nowhere near the likes of Zlatan and Pepe, with £145,000 a week.

Robben’s partner in crime Franck Ribery is next, and if both leave the Allianz Arena at the end of this season, they will look a much different side. At 33, Ribery is clearly past his peak, but with an affordable value of £17.3 million, he may be worth purchasing straight away, if you can deal with the £145,000 a week wages.

The first of two Arsenal players on this list, and it will surprise many that Santi Cazorla is in his last year at The Emirates. He can operate anywhere in the midfield, and at 31, he is definitely worth having in your squad. If you have a bottom half Premier League team, he could even have more of an impact if you build the team around him. His wages, however, are not cheap, so you’d be looking in the area of £165,000 a week.

An even more surprising name here is Laurent Koscielny. He is arguably at the peak of his career, and it is astounding that he hasn’t been tied down for a few more years at Arsenal. For that reason, don’t wait until January to sign him, as it his more than likely that he will sign a new deal. With a value of £17.3 million, you should be able to sign him for less than £15 million, and his wages of £125,000 a week are just about affordable.

If you are looking for a striker who just does the basics and will consistently find you the net, Aritz Aduriz is your man. The Athletic Bilbao forward has peaked incredibly late, and his rating of 84 at the age of 35 is a great testament to his longevity. The problem is, if you wait a whole season to bring him in, and his level may have dropped dramatically, so you will have to sign him straight away. With a value of £8.3 million and a wage of £32,000 a week, this shouldn’t be a problem.

Any Liverpool fan would love to see Xabi Alonso back at Anfield, and with midfield options of Lucas, Emre Can and Jordan Henderson, if may just be worth re-signing the Spaniard. He may be 34, but his value is incredibly low (£6.5 million) and his weekly wage of £115,000 is affordable. With short and long passing both over 90, the World Cup winner can be the man to run your midfield.

Perhaps the most realistic of moves would be for Yaya Toure. The Ivorian’s agent has already said he will sign a pre-contract agreement in January, and you can be the manager to jump in there first. At 33 years' old, he's still got enough in his locker to offer you a season, and if you relieve him of his defensive duties, he can be a real handful. His wages of £160,000 a week are a turn-off, however.

Although John Terry’s contract expires at the end of the season, he will be near impossible to sign. He has the ‘One Club Player’ trait, meaning that he will never leave Chelsea, and unless you move on the first day of your season to sign him, you probably have no chance of taking the Stamford Bridge legend away from the club, but it's worth a shot.

Name Club Nation Age Position (s) OVR POT Top Abilities Skill Moves Weak Foot Wage
Gonzalo RodríguezFiorentinaArgentina32CB838386 JMP, 86 INT, 86 HEA23£58,000
Stephan LichtsteinerJuventusSwitzerland32RB, RM838388 STA, 84 AGR, 84 SPR23£65,000
Per MertesackerArsenalGermany31CB838388 MRK, 88 STN, 88 INT23£65,000
Daniele De RossiAS RomaItaly32CDM838387 INT, 84 STR, 84 STN24£65,000
QuaresmaBeşiktaş JKPortugal32RM, LM838392 CRV, 89 DRB, 89 AGL54£65,000
DannyZenitPortugal32CAM, LW828284 AGL, 83 DRB, 83 SPR44£65,000
Axel WitselZenitBelgium27CM, CDM828386 CMP, 85 STA, 85 CTL43£79,000
Bacary SagnaManchester CityFrance33RB828284 MRK, STN 84, SLD 8334£43,000
Michael Krohn-DehliSevilla FCDenmark33CM, LM, CAM828286 CRO, 86 VIS, 85 LPS34£36,000
Benoît CostilStade Rennais FCFrance28GK828284 REF, 82 DIV, 82 POS13£29,000
Pablo ZabaletaManchester CityArgentina31RB828288 AGR, 86 REA, 86 MRK33£65,000
KakáOrlando CityBrazil34CAM, CF828286 VOL, 86 VIS, 85 CMP44£22,000
David VillaNew York City FCSpain24ST828288 PEN, 86 POS, 86 FIN45£22,000
Patrice EvraJuventusFrance35LB, LM828289 JMP, 87 BAL, 86 INT32£43,000
Thiago MottaParis Saint-GermainItaly33CDM828289 AGR, 85 BLC, 85 LGP34£43,000
Iker CasillasFC PortoSpain35GK828285 DIV, 84 REF, 80 POS12£50,000
TaisonShakhtar DonetskBrazil28CAM, LW818191 ACC, 90 SPR, 89 AGL43£58,000
Benoît TrémoulinasSevilla FCFrance30LB818187 STA, 86 CRO, 82 SPR23£43,000
Salomon KalouHertha BSC BerlinIvory Coast30LM, ST, CAM818187 DRB, 86 PEN, 83 FIN43£25,000
FernandinhoManchester CityBrazil31CM, CDM818186 AGR, 86 INT, 83 SPW34£43,000
René AdlerHamburger SVGermany31GK818182 POS, 81 REF, 81 REA13£22,000
Cédric CarrassoGirondins de BordeauxFrance34GK818182 REF, 81 KCK, 79 POS13£720
Rubén CastroReal BetisSpain35ST, LW818187 REA, 87 AGL, 86 POS33£720
MoyáAtlético MadridSpain32GK818185 DIV, 82 KCK, 81 POS12£43,000
Fernando TorresAtlético MadridSpain32ST818183 SPW, 82 POS, 82 DRB34£50,000
Michael CarrickManchester UnitedEngland34CDM, CM818186 SPS, 85 LPS, 85 REA23£36,000
TiagoAtlético MadridPortugal35CM, CDM818184 SPS, 84 CTL, 83 AGG43£36,000
Paul-Georges NtepStade Rennais FCFrance23LM, LW808591 SPR, 91 ACC, AGL 8644£11,000
Riccardo SaponaraEmpoliItaly24CAM808485 CTL, 84 DRB, VIS 8444£14,000
Josip IličićFiorentinaSlovenia28CF, CAM808087 CTL, 86 LSH, 86 SPW42£58,000
AdriánWest Ham UnitedSpain29GK808086 REF, 82 DIV, 7813£43,000
Christian NoboaFC RostovEcuador31CM, CDM808091 STM, 83 SPS, 82 FKA23£22,000
Kwadwo AsamoahJuventusGhana27CM, LM808185 STM, 84 DRB, 84 SPW43£58,000
Claudio YacobWest Bromwich AlbionArgentina28CDM, CM808085 AGR, 85 INT, 83 SPS23£32,000
Branislav IvanovićChelseaSerbia28RB, CB808090 AGR, 87 MRK, 87 HEA23£43,000
Serdar TasciSpartak MoscowGermany29CB808082 STN, 82 HEA, 81 JMP24£22,000
Marcus BergPanathinaikos FCSweden29ST, CF808083 POS, 82 FIN, 79 SPW34£29,000
Lucas LeivaLiverpoolBrazil29CDM, CM, CB808084 INT, 83 AGR, 82 JMP23£43,000
Antonio ValenciaManchester UnitedEcuador30RB, RM808085 ACC, 85 STM, SPW31£43,000
Gaël ClichyManchester CityFrance30LB808085 SPR, 85 SLD, 82 STM24£43,000
Jesús NavasManchester CitySpain30RM808089 ACC, 88 SPR, 87 AGL33£43,000
Gareth BarryEvertonEngland35CDM808083 SPS, 82 INT, 81 LPS23£32,000
Klaas-Jan HuntelaarFC Schalke 04Netherlands32ST808086 VOL, 83 FIN, 83 SPW34£50,000

