FIFA 17 Career Mode: Best contract expiry signings

What is a contract expiry signing?

If a player is over the age of 23, he can be tapped up by another club in the final six months of his contract and signed for free. You may think clubs would be foolish to do this, but there are some big name players coming towards the end of the career who are definitely worth signing even if they are past their peak.

Zlatan Ibrahimović (OVR 90)

Well, there isn’t much needed to be said. The big Swede has started life off brilliantly at Manchester United, but with the 34-year-old only signing a one-year deal, there does remain a question mark over where he will be next season. If on your Career Mode he hasn’t signed a fresh deal by January, you must sign him up. His level may have dropped, but with all his weapons it’s worth having the striker on your books for a season. Be warned, his whopping wages of £250,000 a week are a tricky hurdle to overcome, however.

Pepe (OVR 88)

With Rafael Varane ready to break through, this could be the last season we see the reckless but brilliant Pepe at Real Madrid. His rating may be a bit generous at 88, but with top quality centre-backs available he could be worth snapping up on a contract expiry deal, or better yet, bite the bullet and sign him straight away so purchase him for a fraction of his £16.9million value. But once again a hefty wage of £260,000 could turn you off.

Arjen Robben (OVR 87)

Arjen Robben, he just keeps going. He was terrorising defences at Chelsea, then Real Madrid, and has probably given every fullback in the Bundesliga a game to forget at some point. The right winger is still just 32, so even if you wait until his contract expires, it’s worth having someone of his calibre around for two seasons. His wages are high, but nowhere near the likes of Zlatan and Pepe, with £145,000 a week.

Franck Ribery (OVR 86)

Robben’s partner in crime Franck Ribery is next, and if both leave the Allianz Arena at the end of this season, they will look a much different side. At 33, Ribery is clearly past his peak, but with an affordable value of £17.3 million, he may be worth purchasing straight away, if you can deal with the £145,000 a week wages.

Santi Cazorla (OVR 86)

The first of two Arsenal players on this list, and it will surprise many that Santi Cazorla is in his last year at The Emirates. He can operate anywhere in the midfield, and at 31, he is definitely worth having in your squad. If you have a bottom half Premier League team, he could even have more of an impact if you build the team around him. His wages, however, are not cheap, so you’d be looking in the area of £165,000 a week.

Laurent Koscielny (OVR 85)

An even more surprising name here is Laurent Koscielny. He is arguably at the peak of his career, and it is astounding that he hasn’t been tied down for a few more years at Arsenal. For that reason, don’t wait until January to sign him, as it his more than likely that he will sign a new deal. With a value of £17.3 million, you should be able to sign him for less than £15 million, and his wages of £125,000 a week are just about affordable.

Aritz Aduriz (OVR 84)

If you are looking for a striker who just does the basics and will consistently find you the net, Aritz Aduriz is your man. The Athletic Bilbao forward has peaked incredibly late, and his rating of 84 at the age of 35 is a great testament to his longevity. The problem is, if you wait a whole season to bring him in, and his level may have dropped dramatically, so you will have to sign him straight away. With a value of £8.3 million and a wage of £32,000 a week, this shouldn’t be a problem.

Xabi Alonso (OVR 84)

Any Liverpool fan would love to see Xabi Alonso back at Anfield, and with midfield options of Lucas, Emre Can and Jordan Henderson, if may just be worth re-signing the Spaniard. He may be 34, but his value is incredibly low (£6.5 million) and his weekly wage of £115,000 is affordable. With short and long passing both over 90, the World Cup winner can be the man to run your midfield.

Yaya Toure (OVR 84)

Perhaps the most realistic of moves would be for Yaya Toure. The Ivorian’s agent has already said he will sign a pre-contract agreement in January, and you can be the manager to jump in there first. At 33 years' old, he's still got enough in his locker to offer you a season, and if you relieve him of his defensive duties, he can be a real handful. His wages of £160,000 a week are a turn-off, however.

John Terry (OVR 84)

Although John Terry’s contract expires at the end of the season, he will be near impossible to sign. He has the ‘One Club Player’ trait, meaning that he will never leave Chelsea, and unless you move on the first day of your season to sign him, you probably have no chance of taking the Stamford Bridge legend away from the club, but it's worth a shot.

Other Notable Contract Expiry Signings

Name Club Nation Age Position (s) OVR POT Top Abilities Skill Moves Weak Foot Wage Gonzalo Rodríguez Fiorentina Argentina 32 CB 83 83 86 JMP, 86 INT, 86 HEA 2 3 £58,000 Stephan Lichtsteiner Juventus Switzerland 32 RB, RM 83 83 88 STA, 84 AGR, 84 SPR 2 3 £65,000 Per Mertesacker Arsenal Germany 31 CB 83 83 88 MRK, 88 STN, 88 INT 2 3 £65,000 Daniele De Rossi AS Roma Italy 32 CDM 83 83 87 INT, 84 STR, 84 STN 2 4 £65,000 Quaresma Beşiktaş JK Portugal 32 RM, LM 83 83 92 CRV, 89 DRB, 89 AGL 5 4 £65,000 Danny Zenit Portugal 32 CAM, LW 82 82 84 AGL, 83 DRB, 83 SPR 4 4 £65,000 Axel Witsel Zenit Belgium 27 CM, CDM 82 83 86 CMP, 85 STA, 85 CTL 4 3 £79,000 Bacary Sagna Manchester City France 33 RB 82 82 84 MRK, STN 84, SLD 83 3 4 £43,000 Michael Krohn-Dehli Sevilla FC Denmark 33 CM, LM, CAM 82 82 86 CRO, 86 VIS, 85 LPS 3 4 £36,000 Benoît Costil Stade Rennais FC France 28 GK 82 82 84 REF, 82 DIV, 82 POS 1 3 £29,000 Pablo Zabaleta Manchester City Argentina 31 RB 82 82 88 AGR, 86 REA, 86 MRK 3 3 £65,000 Kaká Orlando City Brazil 34 CAM, CF 82 82 86 VOL, 86 VIS, 85 CMP 4 4 £22,000 David Villa New York City FC Spain 24 ST 82 82 88 PEN, 86 POS, 86 FIN 4 5 £22,000 Patrice Evra Juventus France 35 LB, LM 82 82 89 JMP, 87 BAL, 86 INT 3 2 £43,000 Thiago Motta Paris Saint-Germain Italy 33 CDM 82 82 89 AGR, 85 BLC, 85 LGP 3 4 £43,000 Iker Casillas FC Porto Spain 35 GK 82 82 85 DIV, 84 REF, 80 POS 1 2 £50,000 Taison Shakhtar Donetsk Brazil 28 CAM, LW 81 81 91 ACC, 90 SPR, 89 AGL 4 3 £58,000 Benoît Trémoulinas Sevilla FC France 30 LB 81 81 87 STA, 86 CRO, 82 SPR 2 3 £43,000 Salomon Kalou Hertha BSC Berlin Ivory Coast 30 LM, ST, CAM 81 81 87 DRB, 86 PEN, 83 FIN 4 3 £25,000 Fernandinho Manchester City Brazil 31 CM, CDM 81 81 86 AGR, 86 INT, 83 SPW 3 4 £43,000 René Adler Hamburger SV Germany 31 GK 81 81 82 POS, 81 REF, 81 REA 1 3 £22,000 Cédric Carrasso Girondins de Bordeaux France 34 GK 81 81 82 REF, 81 KCK, 79 POS 1 3 £720 Rubén Castro Real Betis Spain 35 ST, LW 81 81 87 REA, 87 AGL, 86 POS 3 3 £720 Moyá Atlético Madrid Spain 32 GK 81 81 85 DIV, 82 KCK, 81 POS 1 2 £43,000 Fernando Torres Atlético Madrid Spain 32 ST 81 81 83 SPW, 82 POS, 82 DRB 3 4 £50,000 Michael Carrick Manchester United England 34 CDM, CM 81 81 86 SPS, 85 LPS, 85 REA 2 3 £36,000 Tiago Atlético Madrid Portugal 35 CM, CDM 81 81 84 SPS, 84 CTL, 83 AGG 4 3 £36,000 Paul-Georges Ntep Stade Rennais FC France 23 LM, LW 80 85 91 SPR, 91 ACC, AGL 86 4 4 £11,000 Riccardo Saponara Empoli Italy 24 CAM 80 84 85 CTL, 84 DRB, VIS 84 4 4 £14,000 Josip Iličić Fiorentina Slovenia 28 CF, CAM 80 80 87 CTL, 86 LSH, 86 SPW 4 2 £58,000 Adrián West Ham United Spain 29 GK 80 80 86 REF, 82 DIV, 78 1 3 £43,000 Christian Noboa FC Rostov Ecuador 31 CM, CDM 80 80 91 STM, 83 SPS, 82 FKA 2 3 £22,000 Kwadwo Asamoah Juventus Ghana 27 CM, LM 80 81 85 STM, 84 DRB, 84 SPW 4 3 £58,000 Claudio Yacob West Bromwich Albion Argentina 28 CDM, CM 80 80 85 AGR, 85 INT, 83 SPS 2 3 £32,000 Branislav Ivanović Chelsea Serbia 28 RB, CB 80 80 90 AGR, 87 MRK, 87 HEA 2 3 £43,000 Serdar Tasci Spartak Moscow Germany 29 CB 80 80 82 STN, 82 HEA, 81 JMP 2 4 £22,000 Marcus Berg Panathinaikos FC Sweden 29 ST, CF 80 80 83 POS, 82 FIN, 79 SPW 3 4 £29,000 Lucas Leiva Liverpool Brazil 29 CDM, CM, CB 80 80 84 INT, 83 AGR, 82 JMP 2 3 £43,000 Antonio Valencia Manchester United Ecuador 30 RB, RM 80 80 85 ACC, 85 STM, SPW 3 1 £43,000 Gaël Clichy Manchester City France 30 LB 80 80 85 SPR, 85 SLD, 82 STM 2 4 £43,000 Jesús Navas Manchester City Spain 30 RM 80 80 89 ACC, 88 SPR, 87 AGL 3 3 £43,000 Gareth Barry Everton England 35 CDM 80 80 83 SPS, 82 INT, 81 LPS 2 3 £32,000 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar FC Schalke 04 Netherlands 32 ST 80 80 86 VOL, 83 FIN, 83 SPW 3 4 £50,000

