header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA

18 Nov 2016

FIFA 17 Career Mode: Best Bargain Strikers

FIFA 17 Career Mode: Best Bargain Strikers

Strikers are the most important players on the pitch on FIFA 17. RealSport finds you some goalscorers who can be brought in on the cheap.

Jump To
link decal

Fernando Torres (OVR 81 – POT 81)

link decal

Saido Berahino (OVR 76 – POT 82)

link decal

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (OVR 80 – Pot 80)

link decal

Marcus Berg (OVR 80 – POT 80)

link decal

Josip Ilicic (OVR 80 – POT 80)

link decal

Moussa Konate (OVR 74 – POT 82)

link decal

Jeremie Boga (OVR 72 – POT 82)

link decal

Youssef En-Nesyri (OVR 69 – POT 81)

Fernando Torres (OVR 81 – POT 81)

Saido Berahino (OVR 76 – POT 82)

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (OVR 80 – Pot 80)

Marcus Berg (OVR 80 – POT 80)

Josip Ilicic (OVR 80 – POT 80)

Moussa Konate (OVR 74 – POT 82)

Jeremie Boga (OVR 72 – POT 82)

Youssef En-Nesyri (OVR 69 – POT 81)

Related articles:

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy