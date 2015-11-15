FIFA 16 Spurs: Complete Guide For Career Mode

- Title hopefuls = Chelsea, Mancheser City, Manchester Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool
- Chasing Europe = Spurs, Everton, Leicester, Southampton, West Ham
- Mid-tablers = Newcastle, Stoke, West Brom, Swansea, Crystal Palace, Watford
- Relegation battlers = Norwich, Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Sunderland
General Tips
- Always choose the lenient option when selecting your ‘financial strictness’. This way you get 85% of the money that the board receives from outgoing transfers to spend on new players
- Use the new 'Training' feature - even if you can't be bothered to always carry out the drills, simulate 5 drills every week, it's a useful way to help your players grow outside of matches
Budget
- Transfer budget - £32.5 million
- Wage budget – £140,000 a week
What the team needs
- A striker
- A left back
Who you should get rid of
- Federico Fazio - £4.8 million
Who you should buy (with the smaller budget)
- Definitely a better choice than Danny Rose
- Still just 20, an excellent signing for any top side
- You’ll definitely get bang for your buck here, even if you wish to use Berahino a cash-cow and move him on
Who you should buy (with the larger budget)
- You can afford to let Cerny grow on the bench before using him more regularly in a few seasons' time
- He can grow as high as 86 overall, 20 more than his starting rating of 66
- The Tottenham attack needs some additions, so if you recruit a sign-and-stash player like Laursen, you’ll be pleased you did in a few seasons
- Like Cerny, he's another high-growth player, starting off at 63 but holding the potential to climb to 83 overall
More gaming guides:
FIFA 16:
- Chelsea
- Bournemouth
- Arsenal
- West Ham
- + Every Other Premier League Club
- Top 5 FIFA 16 Goals
- The Real Picture: What FIFA 16 Needs To Fix
FM 16 Wonderkids Guides
- Premier League Best Wonderkids
- Europe's Best Wonderkids
- La Liga Wonderkids
- Bundesliga Wonderkids
- Serie A Wonderkids
- Best Wonderkids From Smaller European Leagues
Best XIs
- Premier League Wonderkids Best XI
- The 11 Best ‘Big Budget’ Signings On FM15
- Europe's Best Wonderkids XI
- La Liga Wonderkids Best XI
- The 11 Best Signings On FM15
- Bundesliga Wonderkids Best XI
- Smaller European Leagues Wonderkids XI
- The Premier League On-Loan XI
- The Best FM15 Signings Under £5m
FM 16 Stories
- Celtic In The Premier League
- Barcelona In League 2
- Ronaldo & Messi At Aston Villa
- Barcelona In The Premier League
- Messi On A Cold Night In Stoke
General Guides
- How To Sign Any Player For Cheap On FM16
- 6 Reasons To Buy FM16
- 5 Bargains You Won't Find In FM16
- 6 Teams To Try On FM16
- What Happened When We Played FM16 For The First Time
- The 5 Best Free Transfers At Every Position
- Best Signings From Relegation-Prone Teams
Transfer Budgets
- Premier League Teams Transfer/Wage Budgets Revealed
- Every European Team's Transfer/Wage Budgets Revealed
- La Liga Teams Transfer/Wage Budgets Revealed
- Serie A Teams Transfer/Wage Budgets Revealed
- Bundesliga Transfer/Wage Budget Revealed
- Smaller European Teams Transfer/Wage Budget Revealed
- The 20 Teams With The Highest Transfer/Wage Budgets