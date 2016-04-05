FIFA 16 Middlesbrough: Complete Guide For Career Mode

- Title hopefuls = Chelsea, Man City, Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool
- European football-chasers = Spurs, Everton, Leicester, Southampton, West Ham
- Mid-tablers = Newcastle, Stoke, West Brom, Swansea, Crystal Palace, Watford
- Relegation-battlers = Norwich, Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Sunderland
- Championship: QPR, Fulham, Leeds, Burnley, Brighton
General Tips
- Always choose the lenient option when selecting your ‘financial strictness’. This way you get 85% of the money that the board receives from outgoing transfers to spend on new players
- Use the new ‘Training’ feature – even if you can’t be bothered to always carry out the drills, simulate 5 drills every week, it’s a useful way to help your players grow outside of matches
Budget For: FIFA 16 Middlesbrough
- Transfer budget - £6 million
- Wage budget – £443,000 a week
FIFA 16 Middlesbrough: What the team needs
- Central Midfielder
Who you should get rid of
- Dimitrios Konstantopolous - £400,000
- Tomas Mejias - £400,000
- Damia- £400,000
- Stewart Downing - £2 million
- David Nugent - £1 million
FIFA 16 Middlesbrough: Who you should buy
- Sanches comes with cheap wages (around £4,000k a week)
- Luckily this isn't real life where links with Man United have got him at around the £30 million mark
- If managed correctly, he can achieve a low 80-rating quite easily
- The Portuguese would come in and not be one of the best centre-mids at the club, but his potential growth is massive and a must buy