- Title hopefuls = Chelsea, Man City, Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool
- European football-chasers = Spurs, Everton, Leicester, Southampton, West Ham
- Mid-tablers = Newcastle, Stoke, West Brom, Swansea, Crystal Palace, Watford
- Relegation-battlers = Norwich, Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Sunderland
- Championship: QPR, Fulham, Leeds, Middlesbrough, Brighton
- Always choose the lenient option when selecting your ‘financial strictness’. This way you get 85% of the money that the board receives from outgoing transfers to spend on new players
- Use the new ‘Training’ feature – even if you can’t be bothered to always carry out the drills, simulate 5 drills every week, it’s a useful way to help your players grow outside of matches
- Transfer budget - £6 million
- Wage budget – £401,ooo a week
- Right Midfielder/Winger
- Central Midfielder
- Matt Gilks - £500,000
- Paul Robinson - £400,000
- Joey Barton- £2 million
- Matt Taylor - £400,000
- Lloyd Dyer - £300,000
- Rowan Hennings - £1 million
- Villarreal rate their 18-year-old right-mid prodigy, so to get him for only £1.8 million is a real steal
- Botaka will get better over time, but not as good as Leiva, and with only one natural right midfielder in the squad, he's a must purchase.
- Sanches comes with cheap wages (around £4,000 a week)
- Fortunately, this isn't real life where links with Man United have got him at around the £30 million mark
- If managed correctly, he can reach a low 80-rating quite easily
- Sanches would come in and may not be one of the best centre mids at the club, but his potential growth is massive, making him a must buy
05 Apr 2016
FIFA 16 Burnley: Complete Guide For Career Mode
