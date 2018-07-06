Festival of Futball: Classic Rest of World Heroes predictions

During the course of the World Cup, FIFA 18 are celebrating with the Festival of Futball. This includes a Team of the Matchday for each round of fixtures in the World Cup as well as boosts for legends of previous tournaments. The European Legends have already been released, with the Rest of World coming this Friday.

This will consist of current players getting boosts in reflection of their performances of World Cups gone by. RealSport predicts the starting 11 for this team.

Keylor Navas (OVR 85 – FOF 92)

Keylor Navas may have had a disappointing World Cup with Costa Rica this summer, but the goalkeeper put himself on the map back in 2014 after steering his country to the quarter-finals. Costa Rica topped the group of death, finishing above Uruguay, Italy and England, and then defeated Greece on penalties.

Navas’ heroics back then should see his current 85 overall rating improve to 92. His base card is priced at 6,000 coins on PS4 and 6,600 on Xbox One, with a 90 FOF valued at 90,500 on PS4 and 91,000 on Xbox One.

Dani Alves (OVR 84 – FOF 92)

Dani Alves is one of the best right backs in the world, but injury ruled him out of going to a third straight World Cup with Brazil. The Selecao may have disappointed in 2010, only reaching the quarter-finals, but in their host tournament they had a decent showing finishing fourth, despite that 7-1 drubbing to Germany.

We expect Alves’ 84 overall to improve to a 92 Festival of Futball rating. The PSG defender’s base card will cost you 4,400 coins on PS4 and 3,900 on Xbox One. His 93 Team of the Year item will set you back 218,000 on PS4 and 243,000 on Xbox One.

David Luiz (OVR 86 – FOF 90)

David Luiz is out of the picture for the Brazilian team at the moment, but he was perhaps their best defender in 2014. The Chelsea man fired in an incredible free kick against Colombia to help send the Brazilians through to the last four, and also netted against Chile in the Round of 16.

Luiz may have a generous 86 overall rating at the minute, and this could go up to a FOF rating of 90. Currently, you will need around 15,000 coins on both consoles to sign him.

Marcos Rojo (OVR 82 – FOF 90)

Marcos Rojo notched an important goal for Argentina against Nigeria in the 2018 Group Stage, but he made a name for himself in 2014. The defender’s performances four years ago saw him earn a switch to Manchester United as Argentina crawled their way to the final.

Rojo’s rating should go up from 82 to 90, with his base card costing 2,000 coins on either console. An 89 FOF is priced at 170,000 on PS4 and 160,000 on Xbox One.

Bryan Ruiz (OVR 77 – FOF 86)

Another Costa Rica star, Bryan Ruiz scored twice for Los Ticos during their incredible run to the quarter-finals in 2014. The former Fulham man linked up with Joel Campbell (OVR 77) in the final third, with Ruiz going on to sign for Sporting Lisbon a few months after the tournament.

Ruiz’s 77 overall should increase to an 86 FOF rating, with his base card priced at just 750 coins on PS4 and 900 on Xbox One.

James Rodriguez (OVR 86 – FOF 96)

The star of the 2014 World Cup, it was regarded as a robbery that James Rodriguez didn’t walk away with the Golden Ball in Brazil, despite claiming the Golden Boot with six goals. His performances saw him become Real Madrid’s latest Galactico that summer, where he won a La Liga title and two Champions Leagues.

Rodriguez has had a busy FIFA 18, and his 86 base rating should now improve to 96. His normal gold card costs 13,000 coins on both consoles, whilst his 94 TOTS item is valued at 300,000 on PS4 and 170,000 on Xbox One. His 95 left midfield FOF will set you back 400,000 on PS4 and 350,000 on Xbox One.

Kevin-Prince Boateng (OVR 80 – FOF 89)

Ghana deserved a spot in the semi-finals in the 2010 World Cup, but were robbed due to Luis Suarez’s infamous handball. Kevin-Prince ran the show from midfield for the Black Stars, bossing the midfield and posing an attacking theat.

The versatile Ghanaian should improve from 80 to 89 on Friday, with his position also moving from ST to CM. Not only that, if selected, he will be representing his new club Sassuolo. Boateng’s Eintracht Frankfurt base card costs 950 coins on PS4 and 1,300 on Xbox One, with an 81 Ultimate Scream, which can be boosted to 87, setting you back 19,000 coins on PS4 and 26,000 on Xbox One. An 87 central midfield TOTS item is valued at 68,500 on PS4 and 60,000 on Xbox One.

Neymar (OVR 92 – FOF 99)

Neymar will feel he was robbed of the chance of taking Brazil all the way four years ago after suffering an injury in the World Cup quarter-final against Colombia. The now PSG man scored four goals at that tournament, and he is looking to make amends in Russia.

The left winger has a 92 base card on Ultimate Team, which could now rise to 99 for the FOF. The world’s most expensive player will cost you 107,000 coins on PS4 and 99,000 on Xbox One, with his 97 TOTS card valued at 1.7 million on PS4 and 1.3 million on Xbox One. His 98 FOF will set you back 3 million on PS4 and 3.2 million on Xbox One.

Lionel Messi (OVR 93 – FOF 98)

Lionel Messi picked up the Golden Ball at the 2014 World Cup after almost single-handedly dragging Argentina to the final after scoring four goals at the tournament. All of these did come in the Group Stage however, making Messi’s selection as the World Cup’s best player a controversial one.

Messi’s 93 overall should rise to 97 on Friday, and you can claim his base card for 210,000 on PS4 and 190,000 on Xbox One. His 97 FOF card costs 1.3 million on PS4 and 910,000 on Xbox One, with his 98 TOTS item priced at 1.9 million on PS4 and 1.3 million on Xbox One. A 98 TOTY card costs 1.5 million on PS4 and 2 million on Xbox One.

Asamoah Gyan (OVR 79 – FOF 87)

Asamoah Gyan was the man firing for Ghana back in 2010, with the striker scoring three goals in the tournament. Gyan scored in the 2-1 Round of 16 win over the USA, but missed the late penalty against Uruguay in the quarters that would have seen his nation become the first from Africa to make the semi-finals of a World Cup.

Gyan, who now plays for Turkish club Kayserispor, has a 79 OVR on Ultimate Team, which could now rise to 87 for the FOF. His base card costs just 400 coins on PS4 and 750 on Xbox One.

Clint Dempsey (OVR 78 – FOF 85)

Clint Dempsey has been the talisman for USA, going to World Cups in 2005, 2010 and 2014. His goals against Ghana in 2006, England in 2010 and Ghana again in 2014 made him the first American to score in three World Cups, going on to score four goals over those three tournaments.

Dempsey’s 78 overall should rise to 85 on the back of those performances, with his base card costing 400 coins on PS4 and 600 on Xbox One. An 82 in-form costs 23,000 on PS4 and 40,000 on Xbox One.