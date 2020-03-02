Join the RealSport Community Create a post
FIFA

*WATCH* Chelsea vs Liverpool Prediction & Preview: FA Cup lineups, injury news, where to watch, kick-off time, news & more

With both teams stalling who can build momentum in the cup clash at Stamford Bridge?

chelsea liverpool sim

The FA Cup is always a great leveller – anything can happen.

Chelsea’s form has been poor since they returned from the winter break, suffering defeats to Manchester United and Bayern Munich, but then beating Spurs before a scrappy 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

As for Liverpool, they would have wished the winter break had never existed.

Since they returned, the Reds have been beaten by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, scraped past West Ham and then tasted a Premier League defeat for the first time in 44 games to Watford – 3-0.

Who can get some momentum going at Stamford Bridge?

NOW WATCH BELOW! Chelsea welcome Liverpool in the FA Cup
Chelsea predicted lineup

(3-4-2-1)

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kurt Zouma

Andreas Christensen

Antonio Rudiger

Reece James

Jorginho (c)

Mateo Kovacic

Marcos Alonso

Willian

Ross Barkley

Olivier Giroud

Chelsea injury news

Tammy Abraham (ankle), N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Christian Pulisic (abductor) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh) all remain out, with Frank Lampard’s squad looking thin.

Marko van Ginkel (knee) is still out, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek (achilles) has been in the matchday squad in recent weeks, so could make a return.

It’s the FA Cup, so you never know what side could be fielded, although Lampard may see this as the time to return Kepa Arrizabalaga to the side, with Willy Caballero taking the number 1 spot since the start of February.

Liverpool predicted lineup

(4-3-3)

Alisson

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Joe Gomez

Virgil van Dijk

Andrew Robertson

James Milner

Fabinho

Georginio Wijnladum

Mohamed Salah

Roberto Firmino

Sadio Mane

Liverpool injury news

Jordan Henderson (hamstring) is the only definite omission for Jurgen Klopp’s side, but the team is tough to call.

With the unbeaten streak in the Premier League gone, Klopp may feel his side needs to prove a point and could go for a strong outfit.

If he chooses to rotate, Adrian, Joel Matip, Ki-Jana Hoever, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are all in the frame.

Match details

Date: Tuesday, 3 March 2020

Kick-off time: 2:45pm ET / 7:45pm GMT

Location: Stamford Bridge, London (Chelsea)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

On TV: BBC One (UK), ESPN+ (USA)

