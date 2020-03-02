WATCH* Chelsea vs Liverpool Prediction & Preview: FA Cup lineups, injury news, where to watch, kick-off time, news & more

The FA Cup is always a great leveller – anything can happen.
Chelsea’s form has been poor since they returned from the winter break, suffering defeats to Manchester United and Bayern Munich, but then beating Spurs before a scrappy 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.
As for Liverpool, they would have wished the winter break had never existed.
Since they returned, the Reds have been beaten by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, scraped past West Ham and then tasted a Premier League defeat for the first time in 44 games to Watford – 3-0.
Who can get some momentum going at Stamford Bridge?NOW WATCH BELOW! Chelsea welcome Liverpool in the FA Cup
Chelsea predicted lineup
(3-4-2-1)
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Kurt Zouma
Andreas Christensen
Antonio Rudiger
Reece James
Jorginho (c)
Mateo Kovacic
Marcos Alonso
Willian
Ross Barkley
Olivier Giroud
Chelsea injury news
Tammy Abraham (ankle), N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Christian Pulisic (abductor) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh) all remain out, with Frank Lampard’s squad looking thin.
Marko van Ginkel (knee) is still out, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek (achilles) has been in the matchday squad in recent weeks, so could make a return.
It’s the FA Cup, so you never know what side could be fielded, although Lampard may see this as the time to return Kepa Arrizabalaga to the side, with Willy Caballero taking the number 1 spot since the start of February.
Liverpool predicted lineup
(4-3-3)
Alisson
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Joe Gomez
Virgil van Dijk
Andrew Robertson
James Milner
Fabinho
Georginio Wijnladum
Mohamed Salah
Roberto Firmino
Sadio Mane
Liverpool injury news
Jordan Henderson (hamstring) is the only definite omission for Jurgen Klopp’s side, but the team is tough to call.
With the unbeaten streak in the Premier League gone, Klopp may feel his side needs to prove a point and could go for a strong outfit.
If he chooses to rotate, Adrian, Joel Matip, Ki-Jana Hoever, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are all in the frame.
Match details
Date: Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Kick-off time: 2:45pm ET / 7:45pm GMT
Location: Stamford Bridge, London (Chelsea)
Referee: Chris Kavanagh
On TV: BBC One (UK), ESPN+ (USA)
