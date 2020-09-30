FIFA 21 Web App & Companion App COUNTDOWN: Latest News, Release TODAY, Objectives, Rewards, SBCs, Bonuses, Ultimate Team & more

The release of FIFA 21 is just next week, but the release of the official FIFA 21 Web & Companion App is today!

The Web App allows you to buy and sell players on Ultimate Team, as well as complete objectives and earn rewards.

Release Date

Get ready to start trading! The FIFA 21 Web App will be released today - on Wednesday, 30 September.

We expect the app to go live at 6pm BST.

The FUT Companion App - a slimmed-down version of the Web App for mobile devices - will also drop on Wednesday.

Rewards

The Web App usually comes with some rewards for logging in each day ahead of the release of FIFA 21.

EA has confirmed that returning users will be rewarded in FIFA 21, and they will be able to be claimed as soon as you log into FIFA 21.

REWARDS! EA will be rewarding those loyal fans in FIFA 21.

There is also a high potential that we will see daily rewards handed out for logging into the Web/Companion app as we've seen in years gone by.

Ultimate Team

The Web App allows you to gear up your Ultimate Team in preparation for FIFA 21's release, and what an Ultimate Team year it promises to be!

There are plenty of new additions - none more exciting than Co-op Ultimate Team - as well as a whole host of new ICONs to grind for.

Head here to find out everything you need to know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team!

