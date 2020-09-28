FIFA 21 Soundtrack - Spotify Playlist, Volta Soundtrack & more

FIFA 21 kicks off with the early access trial this week - and we now know the songs we'll be listening to this year!
FIFA 21 Soundtracks Release
Head here to listen to the brand new FIFA 21 soundtracks.
ALL STAR CAST - These are the names that appear on the main FIFA 21 Soundtrack
STREET STYLIN - Watch out for the names as you tear up Volta
FIFA 21 Soundtrack
Tracklist
|Artist
|Song
|070 Shake
|Morrow
|Aitch
|MICE
|Alfie Templeman
|Wish I Was Younger
|Anitta, Myke Towers & Cardi B
|Me Gusta
|Biig Piig
|Don't Turn Around
|Buju Banton
|Unity
|Carlos Dadness X Bomba Estereo
|Aloho
|Celeste
|Stop This Flame
|Chloe Black
|Sacrifice
|De Luv
|Cool Up
|Domino Saints
|Buya
|Dua Lipa
|Love is Religion - The Blessed Madonna Remix
|Dylan Fisher
|Vipers
|Everything is Recorded
|01:32 AM / Walk Alone (feat. Infinite Coles & Berwyn)
|Fireboy DML
|Scatter
|Glass Animals
|Heat Waves
|Icekid
|Errudumellahvad
|Joesef
|Does It Make You Feel Good?
|Kawala
|Ticket to Ride
|La Priest
|Beginning
|La Vid Boheme
|Manos Arriba
|Larry Pink The Human
|Might Delete Later
|Leyma
|Been a Minute
|Louis the Child
|Big Love (with Earthgang)
|Low Island
|Don't Let the Light In
|Madame Gandhi
|Bad Habits
|Mike Sabath
|Good Energy
|Naika
|Water
|Nia Wyn
|Who Asked You
|Nnena
|Work It Out
|Oliver Malcolm
|Switched Up
|Oscar Lang
|Apple Juice
|박혜진 Park Hye Jin
|Like This
|Peel
|Citizen X
|Priya Ragu
|Good Love 2.0
|Royal Blood
|Trouble's Coming
|Steam Down
|Etcetera feat. Afronaut Zu
|Still Woozy
|Window
|Tame Impala
|Is It True
|Tha Supreme
|No14 feat. Dani Faiv
|The Snuts
|That's All It Is
|Trooko
|No Es Mi Culpa feat. Diogo Picarra
|Zaia
|Shade
Volta Soundtrack
Once again the Volta mode receives its own soundtrack:
Tracklist
|Artist
|Song
|Aitch
|Mice
|Alison Wonderland x Quix
|Time
|Apollo Brown
|365 (feat. Ro Spit, Nametag & Ty Farris)
|Bakermat
|Baiana
|Bantu
|Leaving
|Beam
|2x2
|Big Gigantic
|St. Lucia (feat. Kelly)
|Blessus
|Elephant
|Bree Runway
|Ain't It
|Caleborate
|Only 4 Tha Reak
|Chaii
|Lightswitch
|Charli XCX
|Anthems
|Che Lingo
|My Block
|Clipz
|Again (feat. Ms Banks, Ms Dynamite & Jaykae)
|Daddy's Groove
|Borr***o
|Dai Burger
|The Function
|Dave
|Location feat. Burna Boy
|Disclosure
|Energy
|Flume
|The Difference (feat. Toro y Moi)
|Footsie
|Top Cat (feat. D Power X Brakeman)
|Hippie Sabotage
|Wrong Time
|Idris Elba
|Ballie (feat. Kah-lo)
|Jaewynn
|24
|Jay1
|Flex (feat. JB Scofield)
|Jimmy Edgar
|Get Up (feat. Danny Brown)
|Kah-lo
|Exit Sign
|Kamakaze X Eyez X Big Zuu X Capo Lee
|On Fire
|Kanine X P Money
|Point Em Up
|Kodee
|Win
|Koffee (feat. Govana)
|Rapture (Remix)
|Lil Mosey
|Live This Wild
|Little Sims
|Offence
|Love Regenerator & Calvin Harris
|Hypnagogic (I Can't Wait)
|LP Giobbi
|Jungle Queen (feat. TT The Artist)
|Mac Miller
|Blue World
|Madame Gandhi
|Bad Habits
|Manga Saint Hilare
|Fools Gold
|Musa
|Tu Energia
|Nancy Sanchez
|La Jefa (feat. Joelii)
|Nayana Iz
|How We Do
|Niko The Kid
|Dance Du Soul (Badapa)
|Nina Dioz
|Primero
|Oliver Heldens x Firebeats & Schella
|Lift me Up (feat. Carla Monroe)
|Oliver Tree
|Bury Me Alive
|Onipa
|Fre
|Quarantino
|Broken Love
|Rema
|Beamer (Bad Boys) feat. Rvssian
|Reo Cragun
|Cuss You Out
|Saweetie
|Tap In
|Sia
|Little Man (Exemen Works)
|Soaky Siren
|M.I.A.
|Stay Flee Get Lizzy, Fredo, Young T & Bugsey
|Ay Caramba
|Stormzy
|Pop Boy (feat. Aitch)
|The Prodigy
|Poison
|Tkay Maidza
|Grasshopper
|Trooko
|No es Mi Culpa (feat. Diogo Picarra)
|Truemendous
|Hmm
|Underworld
|Listen To Their No
|Yves V
|We Got That Cool (feat. Afrojack & Icona Pop)
|Zaia
|Shade
