FIFA 21 Soundtrack - Spotify Playlist, Volta Soundtrack & more

FIFA 21 Soundtracks Release

ALL STAR CAST - These are the names that appear on the main FIFA 21 Soundtrack

STREET STYLIN - Watch out for the names as you tear up Volta

FIFA 21 Soundtrack

Tracklist

Artist Song 070 Shake Morrow Aitch MICE Alfie Templeman Wish I Was Younger Anitta, Myke Towers & Cardi B Me Gusta Biig Piig Don't Turn Around Buju Banton Unity Carlos Dadness X Bomba Estereo Aloho Celeste Stop This Flame Chloe Black Sacrifice De Luv Cool Up Domino Saints Buya Dua Lipa Love is Religion - The Blessed Madonna Remix Dylan Fisher Vipers Everything is Recorded 01:32 AM / Walk Alone (feat. Infinite Coles & Berwyn) Fireboy DML Scatter Glass Animals Heat Waves Icekid Errudumellahvad Joesef Does It Make You Feel Good? Kawala Ticket to Ride La Priest Beginning La Vid Boheme Manos Arriba Larry Pink The Human Might Delete Later Leyma Been a Minute Louis the Child Big Love (with Earthgang) Low Island Don't Let the Light In Madame Gandhi Bad Habits Mike Sabath Good Energy Naika Water Nia Wyn Who Asked You Nnena Work It Out Oliver Malcolm Switched Up Oscar Lang Apple Juice 박혜진 Park Hye Jin Like This Peel Citizen X Priya Ragu Good Love 2.0 Royal Blood Trouble's Coming Steam Down Etcetera feat. Afronaut Zu Still Woozy Window Tame Impala Is It True Tha Supreme No14 feat. Dani Faiv The Snuts That's All It Is Trooko No Es Mi Culpa feat. Diogo Picarra Zaia Shade

Volta Soundtrack

Once again the Volta mode receives its own soundtrack:

Tracklist

Artist Song Aitch Mice Alison Wonderland x Quix Time Apollo Brown 365 (feat. Ro Spit, Nametag & Ty Farris) Bakermat Baiana Bantu Leaving Beam 2x2 Big Gigantic St. Lucia (feat. Kelly) Blessus Elephant Bree Runway Ain't It Caleborate Only 4 Tha Reak Chaii Lightswitch Charli XCX Anthems Che Lingo My Block Clipz Again (feat. Ms Banks, Ms Dynamite & Jaykae) Daddy's Groove Borr***o Dai Burger The Function Dave Location feat. Burna Boy Disclosure Energy Flume The Difference (feat. Toro y Moi) Footsie Top Cat (feat. D Power X Brakeman) Hippie Sabotage Wrong Time Idris Elba Ballie (feat. Kah-lo) Jaewynn 24 Jay1 Flex (feat. JB Scofield) Jimmy Edgar Get Up (feat. Danny Brown) Kah-lo Exit Sign Kamakaze X Eyez X Big Zuu X Capo Lee On Fire Kanine X P Money Point Em Up Kodee Win Koffee (feat. Govana) Rapture (Remix) Lil Mosey Live This Wild Little Sims Offence Love Regenerator & Calvin Harris Hypnagogic (I Can't Wait) LP Giobbi Jungle Queen (feat. TT The Artist) Mac Miller Blue World Madame Gandhi Bad Habits Manga Saint Hilare Fools Gold Musa Tu Energia Nancy Sanchez La Jefa (feat. Joelii) Nayana Iz How We Do Niko The Kid Dance Du Soul (Badapa) Nina Dioz Primero Oliver Heldens x Firebeats & Schella Lift me Up (feat. Carla Monroe) Oliver Tree Bury Me Alive Onipa Fre Quarantino Broken Love Rema Beamer (Bad Boys) feat. Rvssian Reo Cragun Cuss You Out Saweetie Tap In Sia Little Man (Exemen Works) Soaky Siren M.I.A. Stay Flee Get Lizzy, Fredo, Young T & Bugsey Ay Caramba Stormzy Pop Boy (feat. Aitch) The Prodigy Poison Tkay Maidza Grasshopper Trooko No es Mi Culpa (feat. Diogo Picarra) Truemendous Hmm Underworld Listen To Their No Yves V We Got That Cool (feat. Afrojack & Icona Pop) Zaia Shade

