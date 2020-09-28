header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA 21

28 Sep 2020

FIFA 21 Soundtrack - Spotify Playlist, Volta Soundtrack & more

FIFA 21 Soundtrack - Spotify Playlist, Volta Soundtrack & more

They are the songs that you will be listening to throughout the FIFA year, but what does EA have in store?

Jump To
link decal

FIFA 21 Soundtracks Release

link decal

FIFA 21 Soundtrack

link decal

Volta Soundtrack

FIFA 21 kicks off with the early access trial this week - and we now know the songs we'll be listening to this year!

FIFA 21 Soundtracks Release

Head here to listen to the brand new FIFA 21 soundtracks.

fifa 21 soundtrack min

ALL STAR CAST - These are the names that appear on the main FIFA 21 Soundtrack

fifa 21 volta soundtrack min 1

STREET STYLIN - Watch out for the names as you tear up Volta

FIFA 21 Soundtrack

Tracklist

Artist Song
070 ShakeMorrow
AitchMICE
Alfie TemplemanWish I Was Younger
Anitta, Myke Towers & Cardi BMe Gusta
Biig PiigDon't Turn Around
Buju BantonUnity
Carlos Dadness X Bomba EstereoAloho
CelesteStop This Flame
Chloe BlackSacrifice
De LuvCool Up
Domino SaintsBuya
Dua LipaLove is Religion - The Blessed Madonna Remix
Dylan FisherVipers
Everything is Recorded01:32 AM / Walk Alone (feat. Infinite Coles & Berwyn)
Fireboy DMLScatter
Glass AnimalsHeat Waves
IcekidErrudumellahvad
JoesefDoes It Make You Feel Good?
KawalaTicket to Ride
La PriestBeginning
La Vid BohemeManos Arriba
Larry Pink The HumanMight Delete Later
LeymaBeen a Minute
Louis the ChildBig Love (with Earthgang)
Low IslandDon't Let the Light In
Madame GandhiBad Habits
Mike SabathGood Energy
NaikaWater
Nia WynWho Asked You
NnenaWork It Out
Oliver MalcolmSwitched Up
Oscar LangApple Juice
박혜진 Park Hye JinLike This
PeelCitizen X
Priya RaguGood Love 2.0
Royal BloodTrouble's Coming
Steam DownEtcetera feat. Afronaut Zu
Still WoozyWindow
Tame ImpalaIs It True
Tha SupremeNo14 feat. Dani Faiv
The SnutsThat's All It Is
TrookoNo Es Mi Culpa feat. Diogo Picarra
ZaiaShade

Volta Soundtrack

Once again the Volta mode receives its own soundtrack:

Tracklist

Artist Song
AitchMice
Alison Wonderland x QuixTime
Apollo Brown365 (feat. Ro Spit, Nametag & Ty Farris)
BakermatBaiana
BantuLeaving
Beam2x2
Big GiganticSt. Lucia (feat. Kelly)
BlessusElephant
Bree RunwayAin't It
CaleborateOnly 4 Tha Reak
ChaiiLightswitch
Charli XCXAnthems
Che LingoMy Block
ClipzAgain (feat. Ms Banks, Ms Dynamite & Jaykae)
Daddy's GrooveBorr***o
Dai BurgerThe Function
DaveLocation feat. Burna Boy
DisclosureEnergy
FlumeThe Difference (feat. Toro y Moi)
FootsieTop Cat (feat. D Power X Brakeman)
Hippie SabotageWrong Time
Idris ElbaBallie (feat. Kah-lo)
Jaewynn24
Jay1Flex (feat. JB Scofield)
Jimmy EdgarGet Up (feat. Danny Brown)
Kah-loExit Sign
Kamakaze X Eyez X Big Zuu X Capo LeeOn Fire
Kanine X P MoneyPoint Em Up
KodeeWin
Koffee (feat. Govana)Rapture (Remix)
Lil MoseyLive This Wild
Little SimsOffence
Love Regenerator & Calvin HarrisHypnagogic (I Can't Wait)
LP GiobbiJungle Queen (feat. TT The Artist)
Mac MillerBlue World
Madame GandhiBad Habits
Manga Saint HilareFools Gold
MusaTu Energia
Nancy SanchezLa Jefa (feat. Joelii)
Nayana IzHow We Do
Niko The KidDance Du Soul (Badapa)
Nina DiozPrimero
Oliver Heldens x Firebeats & SchellaLift me Up (feat. Carla Monroe)
Oliver TreeBury Me Alive
OnipaFre
QuarantinoBroken Love
RemaBeamer (Bad Boys) feat. Rvssian
Reo CragunCuss You Out
SaweetieTap In
SiaLittle Man (Exemen Works)
Soaky SirenM.I.A.
Stay Flee Get Lizzy, Fredo, Young T & BugseyAy Caramba
StormzyPop Boy (feat. Aitch)
The ProdigyPoison
Tkay MaidzaGrasshopper
TrookoNo es Mi Culpa (feat. Diogo Picarra)
TruemendousHmm
UnderworldListen To Their No
Yves VWe Got That Cool (feat. Afrojack & Icona Pop)
ZaiaShade

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Player Ratings Predictions – who deserves an upgrade?

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy