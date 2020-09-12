UPDATED* FIFA 21 Ratings: Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) – Ronaldo, Dybala, de Ligt & more

Piemonte Calcio look set to return to FIFA 21 with Konami still holding exclusive rights to Juventus.

Despite the name, kit, and badge, Piemonte Calcio are still one of the top teams on the game and FIFA 21 should be no different.

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 92)

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the best player in the Serie A for another year.

He won't be the best player in the game though, that title belongs to Lionel Messi, though there has been a downgrade for both.

Paulo Dybala (OVR 88)

Despite being linked with a move away from Juve in recent times, it looks like Paulo Dybala will turn out in the famous white and black next season.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ratings: Manchester United - Fernandes, Pogba & more

He'll remain one of the best forward options in the Serie A, remaining as an 88 OVR in FIFA 21.

Wojciech Szczesny (OVR 87)

Szczesny's rating rise continues!

It seems an eternity since Szczesny's struggles at Arsenal, with the Poland international firmly establishing himself as one of the best in Europe in recent times.

Giorgio Chiellini (OVR 87)

He may be getting on a bit, but there's life in the old dog yet!

READ MORE: Will Juventus be on FIFA 21?

The 36-year-old is a legend of Italian football and, despite a downgrade, he still remains one of the leagues best centre backs.

Leonardo Bonucci (OVR 85)

Another of Juventus’ stalwart defenders.

Leonardo Bonucci has impressed since returning to the Allianz Stadium and will be another regular face in Serie A squads on FIFA 21.

Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 85)

You'll struggle to find a team with better defensive options than Juventus.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21

Alongside the veteran pairing of Chiellini and Bonucci is 21-year-old Matthijs de Ligt. He'll remain an 85 in FIFA 21, but he's sure to have another huge potential in Career Mode.

Alex Sandro (OVR 85)

Alex Sandro is undoubtedly one of the best fullbacks in the world.

READ MORE: Pre-order FIFA 21 HERE

An MCL injury cut Sandro's 2019/20 season short but that's not hindered his rating, as EA keep him as an 85 for a second consecutive year.