FIFA 21 Ratings: Most Improved Players – Haaland, Davies, Greenwood & more

We are seeing more and more ratings revealed, and now it is time for FIFA 21’s biggest improvements.

Check out below some of FIFA 21’s top talents and their new ratings.

Marash Kumbulla (OVR 75)

FIFA 21’s most improved player with an upgrade of +15!

Young Albanian defender Marash Kumbulla certainly made an impact last season with a host of clubs after his signature.

Dejan Kulusevski (OVR 77)

Juventus’ next star?

Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski scored ten goals for Parma last season, prompting Juve to splash out over £30 million for him.

Sebastian Cordova (OVR 75)

Could Sebastian Cordova be a bargain buy on FIFA 21?

The Mexican has increased his OVR by +13 from FIFA 20 after an outstanding season for club side America.

Edmond Tapsoba (OVR 78)

The sky is the limit for Edmond Tapsoba.

Bayer Leverkusen signed the 21-year-old for £16 million in January after he scored five goals in just 16 games for Vitoria!

Christoph Baumgartner (OVR 75)

Austrian midfielder Christoph Baumgartner is one of the Bundesliga’s top young players.

With seven goals and four assists last season, it is no surprise that his rating has shot up by +12 on FIFA 21.

Erling Haaland (OVR 84)

One of the world’s hottest prospects.

It is crazy to think that Erling Haaland was a mere 73 OVR on FIFA 20. That has all changed after a prolific season which sees his rating rise by +11.

Mason Greenwood (OVR 77)

Can Mason Greenwood inspire England to international glory?

It may be too early to think of such grandeur, but EA has boosted the Manchester United forwards rating by +10.

Bukayo Saka (OVR 75)

Another of England’s brightest talents.

Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka enjoyed a breakthrough season last year and is now rated 75 OVR, +10 higher than on FIFA 20.

Alphonso Davies (OVR 81)

One of the fastest players on the game!

Bayern left back Alphonso Davies’ rating is up +9 on last year with a frightening 96 Pace to match.

