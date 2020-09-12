header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA 21

12 Sep 2020

*UPDATED* FIFA 21 Ratings: Manchester United – Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford & more

*UPDATED* FIFA 21 Ratings: Manchester United – Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford & more

Who will be the star players at Old Trafford next season when the new game is released?

Jump To
link decal

Bruno Fernandes (OVR 87)

link decal

Paul Pogba (OVR 86)

link decal

David de Gea (OVR 86)

link decal

Marcus Rashford (OVR 85)

link decal

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (OVR 83)

The Premier League is set and ready for another season, but will Manchester United mount a serious title challenge?

January signing Bruno Fernandes has taken United to a new level, but who are their top-rated players on FIFA 21?

Bruno Fernandes (OVR 87)

Bruno Fernandes FIFA 21

Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water.

After such an outstanding start to life in Manchester, it is no surprise to see Fernandes' rating leap to 87 OVR.

Paul Pogba (OVR 86)

Pogba fifa 21 ratings

Will we see the best of Paul Pogba in a United shirt? Everyone knows what the World Cup winner is capable of.

United’s attack will be lethal if Pogba can find his best form with the likes of Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood around him.

David de Gea (OVR 86)

De Gea fifa 21 ratings

Will the threat of Dean Henderson turn David de Gea's form around?

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Premier League Ratings Predictions

Despite being one of the best goalkeepers in the world not so long ago, de Gea's position is now under threat at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford (OVR 85)

Rashford fifa 21 ratings

The start of something special?

READ MORE: Who will be the best player on FIFA 21?

Marcus Rashford enjoyed a stellar season.. With Fernandes, Pogba and now Donny van de Beek behind him, more goals seem a certainty.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (OVR 83)

Wan Bissaka fifa 21 ratings 1

Almost a certainty to improve on his 79 OVR on FIFA 20.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is widely regarded as one of the best one v one defenders around and should certainly be amongst the Premier League top right backs on FIFA 21.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Serie A Ratings Predictions

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy