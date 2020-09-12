UPDATED* FIFA 21 Ratings: Manchester United – Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford & more

The Premier League is set and ready for another season, but will Manchester United mount a serious title challenge?

January signing Bruno Fernandes has taken United to a new level, but who are their top-rated players on FIFA 21?

Bruno Fernandes (OVR 87)

Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water.

After such an outstanding start to life in Manchester, it is no surprise to see Fernandes' rating leap to 87 OVR.

Paul Pogba (OVR 86)

Will we see the best of Paul Pogba in a United shirt? Everyone knows what the World Cup winner is capable of.

United’s attack will be lethal if Pogba can find his best form with the likes of Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood around him.

David de Gea (OVR 86)

Will the threat of Dean Henderson turn David de Gea's form around?

Despite being one of the best goalkeepers in the world not so long ago, de Gea's position is now under threat at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford (OVR 85)

The start of something special?

Marcus Rashford enjoyed a stellar season.. With Fernandes, Pogba and now Donny van de Beek behind him, more goals seem a certainty.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (OVR 83)

Almost a certainty to improve on his 79 OVR on FIFA 20.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is widely regarded as one of the best one v one defenders around and should certainly be amongst the Premier League top right backs on FIFA 21.

