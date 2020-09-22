header decal
22 Sep 2020

FIFA 21 Ratings: EA database expands to top 1000 ratings

With so many reveals been and gone this week, don't miss any of the top players on EA's new game here.

EA have expanded their ratings reveals tenfold by releasing the FIFA 21 top 1000 ratings!

Here are all the details on the FIFA 21 Top 1000.

Top 1000

EA has expanded its reveals to the FIFA 21 top 1000 ratings!

With the Premier League being so popular in FUT, we had our eyes on some top attacking players in the league (especially those that can push the pace).

This includes Allan Saint-Maximin, who lands at 80 OVR, and Wilfried Zaha who lands at 83 OVR.

READ MORE: Top 10 highest rated players in FIFA 21 revealed here!

Gareth Bale is another star to watch out for at 83 OVR, and could very well be changing scenery soon.

Biggest Upgrades

Before the FIFA 21 top 1000 went live, we had some ideas for players that were receiving massive upgrades this year.

Mason Greenwood, Bukayo Saka and Alphonso Davies are three young superstars who have received huge upgrades.

erling haaland fifa 21 1

However, Erling Haaland stole the show as he entered the Top 100 with a +11 upgrade making him an 84 OVR.

Find out who else received the biggest upgrades on FIFA 21 here.

ICON Ratings Revealed

The latest installment of ratings saw the brand-new FUT ICONs shown off for the first time.

Ashley Cole Prime Icon 89

The likes of Xavi, Philipp Lahm and Ashley Cole are all coming to FIFA 21 and have some incredible cards as shown on the MailOnline.

Check out all the new ICON ratings here.

READ MORE: Everything we know about Career Mode in FIFA 21

