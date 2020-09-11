header decal
FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Wingers – Messi, Neymar, Salah & more

Your wingers can provide the creative spark to win any game. Here are the best of them in FIFA 21.

With the new game's ratings officially confirmed, who are the best wide midfielders and forwards available? 

The official ratings have dropped for the top 100 players on FIFA 21, but who are the best wingers on the new game? 

Lionel Messi (OVR 93)

Messi FIFA 21

The GOAT! 

Lionel Messi has remained the best player on FIFA for another season, so is unsurprisingly the best winger on the game. The Argentine’s OVR has dropped to 93 though! 

Neymar Jr (OVR 90)

Neymar Jr FIFA 21

Having come so close to Champions League glory, Neymar Jr’s stock has risen this season. 

The Brazilian trickster is the second-best winger available with a massive 91 OVR. 

Mohamed Salah (OVR 90)

Mo Salah FIFA 21

Liverpool’s forward line helped fire the Reds to their first-ever Premier League title, with Mohamed Salah an integral part of their attacking trio. 

With an OVR of 90, Salah will be deadly on FIFA 21! 

Sadio Mane (OVR 90)

Sadio Mane FIFA 21 1

Operating on the opposite flank to Salah, Sadio Mane ensures that Liverpool provide a pacey threat on both sides of the pitch. 

Mane has received a big boost and his OVR is now equal to teammate Salah with 90! 

Eden Hazard (OVR 88)

Hazard FIFA 21

Not the greatest start to life for Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, however the Belgian remains one of Europe’s top players. 

An 88 OVR is down 3 from FIFA 20, but he still boats massive Dribbling and Pace attributes. 

Raheem Sterling (OVR 88)

Raheem Sterling FIFA 21

England forward Raheem Sterling has come on leaps and bounds under the tutelage of Pepo Guardiola. 

Sterling has added more goals to his game and boasts an 88 OVR once again. 

Angel Di Maria (OVR 87)

Di Maria FIFA 21

A phenomenal run in the Champions League demonstrated Angel Di Maria’s best form. 

Di Maria’s OVR is up 1 from FIFA 20, and now sits at an impressive 87! 

Jadon Sancho (OVR 87)

Sancho 1

Whether Jadon Sancho makes the switch to the Premier League or not, he will be ranked among the top wingers in the world. 

An 87 OVR is up 3 from FIFA 20, although his pace has dropped from 88 to 83! 

Heung Min Son (OVR 87)

Son FIFA 21

Spurs star Heung Min Son has blossomed into one of the Premier League’s top players in recent seasons! 

Son boasts one of the highest shooting stats on FIFA 21 too with 86! 

Bernardo Silva (OVR 87) 

Will Bernardo Silva remain a winger for much longer after the departure of David Silva from Manchester City? 

Bernardo is not your typical winger with 81 Pace, however, his 83 Passing and 92 Dribbling make him incredible on the ball. 

