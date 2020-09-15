FIFA 21 Ratings: Best La Liga XI - Messi, Ramos, Oblak & more

In a League which has dominated European football over the past decade, we take a look at the best players Spain has to offer in FIFA 21.

Jan Oblak (OVR 91)

In goal, we have the highest rated goalkeeper in the game, Jan Oblak.

READ MORE: Best possible Premier League XI in FIFA 21 revealed here!

The Atletico keeper will be a very tough man to beat, standing at 6'2, with 92 handling, 90 reflexes and 90 positioning.

Dani Carvajal (OVR 86)

On the right side of defence, it's three-time Champions League winner, Carvajal.

The Spaniard has great all-round stats, which boasts 89 stamina, and perfect links to fellow Madrid man, Sergio Ramos.

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89)

Leading the back line, Spain and Real Madrid's general, Sergio Ramos.

Ramos will be a great pick in Ultimate Team this year, with good pace, great defending and 92 penalties.

Gerard Piqué (OVR 86)

In at left centre-back, we have Barcelona veteran, Gerard Piqué.

READ MORE: Best possible Bundesliga XI in FIFA 21 revealed here!

The Spaniard makes up for his lack of pace with 87 strength and 86 standing tackle.

Jordi Alba (OVR 86)

The pacey Jordi Alba fills the left back role, completing the all-Spanish defence.

The 31 year old hasn't lost too much speed with his age, as he retains 88 pace.

Luka Modrić (OVR 87)

Ballon D'or winner Luka Modric is the first man in central midfield.

Modric possesses outstanding passing and dribbling statistics in FIFA 21, with 91 short passing, 92 agility and 92 balance.

Casemiro (OVR 89)

The Brazilian enforcer in midfield, Real Madrid's Casemiro.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Career Mode in FIFA 21

Casemiro's excellent 91 physical stat is backed up by 91 strength and 91 aggression - a force to be reckoned with!

Toni Kroos (OVR 88)

Completing a serial winning midfield trio, Germany's deep-lying playmaker, Toni Kroos.

The German's 93 short passing and 93 long passing will ensure you keep possession of the ball in FIFA 21.

Lionel Messi (OVR 93)

Lionel Messi occupies the right-wing, obviously...

The Argentine is the highest rated player in the game, with a ridiculous set of stats, including 96 dribbling, 96 ball control and 96 composure.

Karim Benzema (OVR 89)

Through the middle, Real Madrid's serial goalscorer, Karim Benzema.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X

The Frenchman will always be in the right place, at the right time, with 90 positioning.

Eden Hazard (OVR 88)

To complete the attack, we have Belgium's talesman, Eden Hazard.

Real Madrid's Galactico has frightening pace and excellent dribbling in FIFA 21, along with 4 star skill moves and a 4 star weak foot.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the FIFA 21 Web App