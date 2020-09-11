header decal
FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Centre Midfielders – De Bruyne, Casemiro, Kimmich & more

FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Centre Midfielders – De Bruyne, Casemiro, Kimmich & more

They are going to see more of the ball than any other player, but who are the best at running the midfield?

EA has announced the best players ahead of the new game, and there are some new faces in midfield! 

With the top 100 players in FIFA 21 now confirmed, who are the best central midfielders to help you dominate the game? 

Keep reading to find out the top 10 best central midfielders in FIFA 21. 

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91) 

Kevin De Bruyne FIFA 21

After an outstanding season in midfield for Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne has been awarded PFA Player of the Year. 

KDB’s massive 93 Passing stat makes him one of the best passers in the game! 

Casemiro (OVR 89) 

Casemiro

Brazilian midfield enforcer Casemiro does not get the credit he deserves. 

Now the best defensive midfielder available on FIFA 21, Casemiro’s 89 OVR is up 2 from last season. 

Joshua Kimmich (OVR 88) 

Kimmich FIFA 21

Is there anything Joshua Kimmich can’t do? 

The versatile German midfielder is now one of the best midfielders on FIFA 21 after helping Bayern lift the Champions League trophy last season. 

Toni Kroos (OVR 88) 

Kroos

German maestro Toni Kroos is the heartbeat of Real Madrid’s midfield and dictates the tempo of the game superbly. 

Kroos has maintained his 88 OVR for FIFA 21, and is the best out and out centre midfielder on FIFA 21. 

N’Golo Kante (OVR 88)

NGolo Kante FIFA 21

Injury hampered N’Golo Kante last season, but Chelsea will hope to have the World Cup winner back to full fitness this season. 

Great defensive and physical attributes make Kante the ideal defensive midfielder for FIFA 21, and he is mobile with 77 Pace too! 

Luka Modric (OVR 87) 

Modric

Luka Modric is coming to the end of a fabulous career but has been usurped by teammate Toni Kroos ahead of FIFA 21. 

The Croatian has dropped 3 to 87 OVR but still boasts massive 89 Passing and 88 Dribbling attributes. 

Bruno Fernandes (OVR 87) 

Bruno Fernandes FIFA 21

Having made a massive impact at Manchester United already, Bruno Fernandes will hope to continue his form into next season. 

The Portuguese star’s OVR is up 2 from last year and now sits at a massive 87 OVR! 

Fabinho (OVR 87) 

Fabinho FIFA 21

One of Liverpool’s unsung heroes, defensive midfielders don’t often get the credit they deserve. 

Fabinho is one of the best around at what he does, and now has an 87 OVR to rank him as one of the best defensive midfielders available. 

Sergio Busquets (OVR 87) 

Busquets FIFA 21

Barcelona star Sergio Busquets may not be at the peak of his powers, but the Barca star, still a classy operator in midfield. 

Pace has always let Busquets down on FIFA, and now his OVR has dropped to 87 too! 

Jordan Henderson (OVR 86)

Henderson

What a year Jordan Henderson has had! The England international led Liverpool to their first-ever Premier League title and put himself among the best midfielders in the world. 

A huge increase to his OVR is in store on FIFA 21, with an 86-rating a reward for his efforts. 

