header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA 21

11 Aug 2020

*BREAKING* FIFA 21: Pro Clubs - Pitch Notes, Deep Dive, New Features & more

*BREAKING* FIFA 21: Pro Clubs - Pitch Notes, Deep Dive, New Features & more

With a new season approaching, what will EA do to keep one of their most popular game modes fresh?

Jump To
link decal

AI Player Customisation

link decal

Tactics

With EA announcing the most 'sociable' Ultimate Team ever, what will happen to Pro Clubs?

Well, it seems that they won't be neglecting Pro Clubs with some brand new features to enjoy on FIFA 21.

AI Player Customisation

This is exciting news, although we will be sad to see the back of De Ridder!

You will now be able to edit your AI players within the squad, although you can't change the ratings.

fifa 21 pro clubs in menus 1

WHO? You can even change your AI players' names

You can customise almost everything about your players, from their appearance to their goal celebrations!

Tactics

As with other game modes on FIFA 20, managers will now be able to use up to five different preset tactics.

fifa 21 pro clubs tactics menu 1

SWITCH IT UP! Using the preset tactics will allow you to easily switch your game plan in-game

This has been around on Ultimate Team and Career Mode for a year now, but will be available for the first time on Pro Clubs on FIFA 21.

Check out the full Pitch Notes here.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy