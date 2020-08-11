BREAKING* FIFA 21: Pro Clubs - Pitch Notes, Deep Dive, New Features & more

With EA announcing the most 'sociable' Ultimate Team ever, what will happen to Pro Clubs?

Well, it seems that they won't be neglecting Pro Clubs with some brand new features to enjoy on FIFA 21.

AI Player Customisation

This is exciting news, although we will be sad to see the back of De Ridder!

You will now be able to edit your AI players within the squad, although you can't change the ratings.

WHO? You can even change your AI players' names

You can customise almost everything about your players, from their appearance to their goal celebrations!

Tactics

As with other game modes on FIFA 20, managers will now be able to use up to five different preset tactics.

SWITCH IT UP! Using the preset tactics will allow you to easily switch your game plan in-game

This has been around on Ultimate Team and Career Mode for a year now, but will be available for the first time on Pro Clubs on FIFA 21.

Check out the full Pitch Notes here.