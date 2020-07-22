FIFA 21: New Teams - Serie A, International, Real Madrid, Community Vote, Soccer Aid & more

Everyone loves a new team, right?

Well, with FIFA 21 just around the corner, the new leagues and teams are gradually making their way to the forefront, whilst there has also been plenty of news surrounding new exclusive deals.

Here is everything you need to know about the new teams you can expect to see in FIFA 21!

Serie A

Now these may not be new teams per se, but with it confirmed that PES have lost their license for the Milan clubs (AC and Inter) could we see another exclusive deal heading EA's way?

It would be a big acquisition for EA and the Serie A, especially given that they will once again be without Juventus in FIFA 21, as they enter the second-year of a three-year deal with Konami and PES.

Real Madrid

Now these aren't a new team, but they are a team with a brand-new deal!

Five more years! Hazard & co will be exclusive to FIFA until 2025

It was confirmed last week that Los Blancos - the new La Liga Champions - have signed a new five-year deal to remain an exclusive side in the FIFA franchise.

It's a deal that is huge for EA as they look to establish themselves as the top dogs in the football sim world, and a deal which makes Madrid a near-certainty to appear on the FIFA 21 Demo.

Internationals

Now this is an area which has fallen out of favour somewhat in recent years.

International sides aren't used like they were in years gone past, partially due to the influx in online players and partially due to the lack of options, it's the latter that we would like to see change in FIFA 21.

There are some big names missing - the likes of World Cup finalists Croatia - but will we see any new international sides take to the field in FIFA 21? That remains to be seen.

Community Vote

The FIFA community have had their say on which leagues they want to see added to the FIFA 21 roster via FIFPlay

There are over 100 leagues in the vote, ranging from the Welsh Premier League all the way to the Swazliand League.

Currently, the Indian Premier League and the Veikkausliiga Premier League (Finnish Division) lead the way with the voting. There is no indication that the winning league will be added, but it'll certainly give EA something to think about!

Soccer Aid

A 'new team' which has been added into FIFA 20, and may well be seen in FIFA 21 is the 'Soccer Aid World XI' squad.

Diego! The Argentinian legend is one of many legends in the fold

Unfortunately, you cannot play as Robbie Williams or Blake Harrison as seen in the real life Soccer Aid matches, but you can use a team full of footballing icons such as Pele, Maradonna and Zinedine Zidane.

It's some line-up, reminiscent of the Classic XI and World XI teams of FIFA's in years past, something we would be happy to see carried over into FIFA 21.