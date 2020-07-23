UPDATED* FIFA 21 Leagues: Confirmed Tournaments, Rumoured & Vote for your favourite!

The FIFA franchise is unrivalled in authencitiy, and EA has once again pulled out the big guns for FIFA 21.

Here's what we know about all the leagues in the game this year.

Confirmed

On an official article from EA, we can see all the confirmed leagues and competitions for FIFA 21:

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Europa League

UEFA SuperCup

CONMEBOL Libertadoes

CONMEBOL Sudamericana

CONMEBOL Recopa

English Premier League

EFL (English Football League)

Spanish La Liga

German Bundesliga

Italian Serie A TIM

French Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Mexican LIGA BBVA MX

Japanese Meji Yasuda J1 League

US Major League Soccer

Chinese Super League

Dutch Eredivisie

Polish PKO BP Ekstraklasa

Saudi MBS Pro League

Rumoured

The Paraguayan League is a surprise rumour that has surfaced on Reddit and could be possible with EA’s link to the Copa Libertadores.

The South American leagues are well represented on FIFA and we could be seeing another in October.

VAMOS! Will the Paraguayan League be the next we see from South America

Lower divisions in various countries are always talked about with England’s National League often mentioned.

The Welsh League would also be a popular choice in a certain area of the UK!

Voting

FIFPlay have been running a vote to see which leagues fans want to see on FIFA 21.

As things stand, the Indian Super League and Finnish Veikkausliga are the most wanted by the FIFA Community.

A full Greek league is also popular with just a handful of Greek teams available in the Rest of World section.

A licensed Brazilian league is also up near the top and is certainly something we would like to see.

Current Results

Indian Super League – 13%

Finnish Veikkausliga – 13%

Greek League – 9%

UAE, Malaysian and Indonesian Leagues – 4%

