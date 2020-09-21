FIFA 21 Future Stars: Tariq Lamptey – Ratings, Potential, Ultimate Team, Career Mode & more

Tariq Lamptey is looking like a bargain for just £3 million!

Brighton’s young right back looks like a future star, but what will he be rated on FIFA 21?

Rating – 72 OVR

We expect a substantial increase to Tariq Lamptey’s overall on FIFA 21.

The Brighton defender has a 60 OVR on FIFA 20, but this is sure to rise after his impressive displays on the South Coast.

THE FUTURE! Could Lamptey's FIFA 21 card look something like this

Lamptey has played both of Brighton’s Premier League games so far, providing an assist against former club Chelsea on the opening day.

An overall of 72 seems possible on FIFA 21, although anything below a 70 would be harsh on the teenager!

Potential – 85 OVR

The 19-year-old looks to have cemented his place in Brighton’s starting XI for the 2020/21 season.

This means we could see his potential rise on FIFA 21 too. Like the host of other top English right backs, Lamptey could see a potential of 85!

Ultimate Team

We think Lamptey will receive a silver card on FUT 21.

He will almost definitely see an upgrade to his OVR, but just how high it goes remains to be seen.

IDENTICAL! Aarons and Lamptey could have very similar ratings

One possibility is an inclusion in the Future Stars promo just like fellow English right back Max Aarons.

Aarons received an 85-rated Future Stars card, and we could see the same for Lamptey this season.

Career Mode

Already capable of playing RB and RM, we expect the Brighton star to be comfortable at RWB too!

With the new Player Growth System on FIFA 21 Career Mode, you can shape Lamptey into whatever you need him to be.

Once again Max Aarons is a comparable player. Aarons has a 73 OVR and 85 potential which we think will be similar to Lamptey on FIFA 21.

This would make Lamptey worth around £6 million, although you may have to pay a little extra for someone with potentially high potential.

