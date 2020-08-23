FIFA 21 Future Stars: Eric Garcia – Ratings, Potential, Ultimate Team, Career Mode & more

Eric Garcia had something of a breakthrough season, making 13 Premier League appearances and featuring heavily after lockdown.

The Man City teenager has been rewarded with a first call-up to the Spanish senior side, but what will he be rated on FIFA 21?

Rating – 75 OVR

Having begun FIFA 20 with just a 66 OVR, Garcia will surely receive a massive boost to his ratings.

Garcia may well be a full Spanish international by the time FIFA 21 is released, so he won’t stay in the 60s!

UPGRADE! Garcia will certainly receive a ratings boost on FIFA 21

Having forced his way into the first team squad at Man City, a rating of 75 seems befitting for the former Barcelona youth star.

His former club are said to be keen on bringing him back to the Nou Camp now Ronald Koeman has taken over the Spanish giants.

Potential – 87 OVR

Garcia had a potential of 85 on FIFA 20, but this will surely rise after a run of impressive performances under Pep Guardiola.

In line with his starting OVR, we think his potential will rise to 87 on FIFA 21.

Ultimate Team

With just a 66 OVR on FUT 20, Garcia would not have featured in many teams!

BENCHED! His basic card rarely featured on FUT 20

However, the more game time he gets for Man City, the higher his chances of receiving a special card.

Tipped for big things, the Spaniard could be a part of the Future Stars promo should it return on FIFA 21.

BRIGHT FUTURE! There could be some high-rated special cards in store on FIFA 21

A rating of 87 OVR could follow, with superb defensive and passing attributes.

Career Mode

The Spanish youngster is an interesting prospect on Career Mode.

There are currently no standout attributes, but he has balanced array of stats across the board.

This gives you as a manager control over what sort of player you would like him to be!

Garcia will almost certainly be capable of playing in a holding midfield role, and with FIFA 21’s new development system we can see it being a success.

