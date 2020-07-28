FIFA 21 Future Stars: Bukayo Saka – Ratings, Potential, Ultimate Team, Career Mode & more

A product of the Arsenal academy, Bukayo Saka has been rewarded for his breakthrough season with the number seven shirt!

Saka is one of the Premier League’s brightest prospects, but just how good will he be on FIFA 21?

Rating – 75 OVR

Saka began FIFA 20 with a modest rating of just 65 OVR.

MODEST! Saka began FIFA 20 with a low OVR but has quickly proved he deserves much more

In the online squads, Saka’s rating rose to 74 OVR during the course of the season, and we think this could reach 75 on FIFA 21.

The teenager featured heavily for Arsenal throughout the season, making 26 Premier League appearances.

Having become a first team regular, we expect Saka’s rating to increase significantly come October and the release of FIFA 21.

Potential – 90 OVR

Saka’s potential on FIFA 20 Career Mode currently sits at 89 OVR, however we expect this to move up to 90.

Arsenal clearly believe they have a top talent on their hands after handing him his new squad number, and England may come calling sooner rather than later!

Ultimate Team

We think Saka will receive a Gold card at the beginning of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team with a likely rating of 75 OVR.

The 18-year-old did receive two special cards on FIFA 20, including a 92-rated Summer Heat card which shows EA aware of his talent.

BOOM! Saka exploded onto the scene this year and earnt himself a 92-rated card on FUT 20

A Future Stars card could well be on the way for Saka and could be rated 90 OVR.

A 90 OVR would be the same as teammate Gabriel Martinelli received earlier this season and place him alongside another English talent in Mason Greenwood.

SNAP! Fellow Gunner Martinelli, received a 90 OVR Future Stars card this year

Career Mode

The two players we will compare Bukayo Saka to are Alphonso Davies and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

PROSPECT! Another young English winger with great potential

Like Davies, Saka is versatile and can play anywhere along the left flank. This will be useful as FIFA 21’s new revamped growth system will allow you to shape each player into the position you want!

Saka is currently valued the lowest of the three at just under £10 million, although we expect this to change with a slight increase to his overall.

All three players possess great pace too and can become valuable assets to any team with potential’s around the 90 mark.

