FIFA 21: FUT TRAILER REVEALED: New Icons, Ratings, Predictions, Latest news & more

The officials FIFA 21 Ultimate Team (FUT) reveal is arriving on Monday, 10 August at 11am ET / 4pm BST!

Keep reading to find out how to watch the trailer, what to expect, new icons announcements and more.

How to watch?

The FUT 21 trailer premiered at 11am ET / 4pm BST on 10 August and you can watch it below:

Check out our breakdown of the trailer here.

FUT 21 Icons Revealed

EA has now released the FUT 100, ‘100 of the greatest footballers ever to play the game’.

As part of the FUT 100, EA has introduced 11 new Icons in FIFA 21.

There are some great new Icons coming to the game as you can see below.

GUESS WHO’S BACK: The new FUT 21 Icons have been announced

Premier League fans will certainly be happy, with a number of familiar faces introduced.

For a breakdown of FIFA 21's Icons, head here.

Release Date and Pre-order

EA has confirmed FIFA 21 will launch on current-gen consoles on Friday, 9 October 2020.

If you pre-order the Ultimate Edition not only will you get an OTW card, but you’ll also receive your copy three days early on Tuesday 6 October

The Ultimate Edition can be pre-ordered from GAME now for £89.99 (UK Only) or from Amazon for £89.99 / $99.99 (International) and is packed with extras.

Along with three days early access you get:

Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

PRE-ORDER NOW: FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition (including 3-days Early Access)