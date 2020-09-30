BREAKING* FIFA 21: EA announce World Premiere Virtual Festival

We saw the FIFA 21 soundtrack released earlier this week, and now EA have announced something more!

The FIFA 21 World Premiere is the name of the event, but what is it?

Soundtrack

The soundtrack for FIFA 21 has been revealed, and there are some high-profile artists included!

Dua Lipa’s Love is Religion features on the official soundtrack, but will it be the standout tune of FIFA 21?

Rappers Aitch and Stormzy are both involved this year too, although Stormzy’s track is only on the VOLTA playlist.

World Premiere

It looks like a festival lineup announcement!

Headlining the event appears to be Dua Lipa, along with Anitta, Diplo and Tame Impala.

This is set to be a launch event for FIFA 21, featuring some of the artists on the new game.

