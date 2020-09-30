header decal
30 Sep 2020

*BREAKING* FIFA 21: EA announce World Premiere Virtual Festival

*BREAKING* FIFA 21: EA announce World Premiere Virtual Festival

There are loads of stars from the music world featuring on the new game, but will we see a festival too?

Soundtrack

World Premiere

We saw the FIFA 21 soundtrack released earlier this week, and now EA have announced something more!

The FIFA 21 World Premiere is the name of the event, but what is it?

Soundtrack

The soundtrack for FIFA 21 has been revealed, and there are some high-profile artists included!

Dua Lipa’s Love is Religion features on the official soundtrack, but will it be the standout tune of FIFA 21?

Rappers Aitch and Stormzy are both involved this year too, although Stormzy’s track is only on the VOLTA playlist.

Head here to listen to the brand new FIFA 21 soundtracks.

World Premiere

It looks like a festival lineup announcement!

Headlining the event appears to be Dua Lipa, along with Anitta, Diplo and Tame Impala.

Image from iOS 7

This is set to be a launch event for FIFA 21, featuring some of the artists on the new game.

Click here for all the details on FIFA's virtual festival.

