FIFA 21 Career Mode - Manchester City - Confirmed Ratings, Line-Up, Potentials, Guide, Transfers & more

Last season wasn't great for Manchester City.

They threw away their title to runaway champions Liverpool and yet again under achieved in Europe.

They are always a fan favourite on Career Mode - largely due to their quite ridiculous transfer budget - can you lead them to that elusive Champions League trophy?

Squad

Manchester City have been pretty quiet in the transfer window - with just two major signings in Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake - but they do still have a pretty incredible squad.

Starting XI

Anyone who knows Pep Guardiola will know that he doesn't tend to stick with one formation.

He ran with a 3-4-3 in that disastrous defeat to Lyon in the Champions League, whilst we saw a more traditional 4-2-3-1 in their opening round win over Wolves.

Manchester City have a plethora of wide talent in their ranks. So if you're looking for a formation for FIFA 21 then we would opt for one with wingers rather than two up top.

With that in mind, we've chosen the 4-3-3 Attack.

ATTACK ATTACK ATTACK! City aren't known for their defensive capabilites

Bench

As we've already mentioned, don't be surprised to see more new faces at the Etihad before the transfer window slams shut on October 5.

But in the meantime, it's going to be American number one Zack Steffan (OVR 76) providing cover for Ederson, with John Stones (OVR 80) and Joao Cancelo (OVR 83) offering defensive cover.

Fernandinho (OVR 84) will offer some versatility whilst Phil Foden (OVR 79), Gabriel Jesus (OVR 83) and Ferran Torres (OVR 81) will add to those attacking options.

Reserves

Manchester City's incredible depth means that there are a number of big names who may just miss out on a spot on matchday

Oleksandr Zinchenko (OVR 80) and Nicolas Otamendi (OVR 79) have both been linked with moves away from the club but as things stand, they are still options for FIFA 21.

Ilkay Gundogan (OVR 83) is one who could quite easily make the bench if you opt for less defensive options.

Youngster Tommy Doyle (OVR 60 - POT 82) is worth having around the squad due to his high potential.

Tactics

You have to play around the main man - Kevin De Bruyne.

At 91 OVR, KDB is the top-rated Premier League player on FIFA 21 and, with some ridiculous passing and dribbling stats (93 and 88 respectively) as well as the ability to nail one from range (86 shooting), it would be wise to give him free reign.

FREE ROAM! Give KDB what he deserves!

You're going to want Raheem Sterling to "get in behind" whilst pulling Riyad Mahrez short will be beneficial to get the Algerian cutting inside and onto the lethal left foot.

In terms of your defence, we'd balance the support runs on the fullbacks in order to offer more cover for the centre halves given the attacking set-up.

Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus are going to be the obvious options off the bench given their pace and direct style of play, but once Phil Foden gets up to his full potential, he's going to be the main man in that squad.

Transfers

Expect more to come in the way of transfers before the window shuts.

Out

The Blues have already lost Claudio Bravo and David Silva on free transfers after their contracts expired at the end of the previous campaign.

Nicolas Otamendi is likely to leave before that October deadline, whilst Oleksandr Zinchenko - linked with Wolves last summer - could also be on his way.

GONE! Silva left City after 10 long years, will he be a OTW in FIFA 21?

In terms of what you should do when you're in charge on FIFA 21, we'd recommend sending some of those youngsters - such as Tommy Doyle - out on loan to fast track their development.

There's plenty of talent in that youth squad - Adrian Bernarbe and Jayden Braaf are just two names that spring to mind - so get looking to send them out to enhance their game.

In

A centre back. That is the main priority for City.

Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked with the club since the window opened but it looks as though that ship has now sailed as City move on to other options.

Atletico Madrid centre back José Giménez has been linked with a move to the Etihad, but that seems unlikely, with Sevilla's Jules Koundé now looking the most likely option.

Training

City's mightily impressive squad is only going to get better as FIFA 21 introduces the brand new growth system.

This system will help to improve players as well as giving you the option to train them in new positions.

Bernardo Silva is already somewhat developed as a central midfielder, but it'd certainly be worth getting his game improved centrally, whilst helping Nathan Ake to develop as a left-back would offer some more versatility to the defence.

Phil Foden is one that you're going to want to train as much as you can. His potential is sure to be sky high, so the quicker you can help him rise, the sooner you'll reap the rewards.

Confirmed Ratings

Here are all the confirmed ratings for Manchester City on FIFA 21.

Kevin De Bruyne (91 OVR)

Sergio Aguero (89 OVR)

Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)

Ederson (88 OVR)

Aymeric Laporte (87 OVR)

Bernardo Silva (87 OVR)

Riyad Mahrez (85 OVR)

Rodri (85 OVR)

Kyle Walker (85 OVR)

Ilkay Gundogan (83 OVR)

Joao Cancelo (83 OVR)

Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR)

Benjamin Mendy (81 OVR)

Ferran Torres (81 OVR)

John Stones (80 OVR)

Oleksandr Zinchenko (80 OVR)

Nicolas Otamendi (OVR 79)

Nathan Ake (OVR 79)

Phil Foden (OVR 79)

Tommy Doyle (OVR 60)

