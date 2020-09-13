UPDATED* FIFA 21 Career Mode: Contract Expiry Signings 2021 – Messi, Thiago, Aguero & more

One of the best ways to acquire top players on FIFA 20 was to snap them up on a pre-contract agreement!

However, EA has changed things up on FIFA 21 Career Mode making these signings less likely. Even so, check out the top ten players who could be available on a free after the first season!

Lionel Messi (OVR 93)

Age: 33

Position(s): RW, ST, CF

Club: Barcelona

Country: Argentina

Lionel Messi’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2021.

It is well documented that Messi wants to leave the Nou Camp in real life, but can you be the manager to get the deal done on FIFA 21?

Sergio Aguero (OVR 89)

Age: 32

Position(s): ST

Club: Manchester City

Country: Argentina

If you are struggling for goals, then look no further.

Sergio Aguero could be available on a free in the first season of FIFA 21 Career Mode, a great signing for any club.

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89)

Age: 34

Position(s): CB

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Spain

A born winner.

Spanish legend Sergio Ramos is not only a great defender, he scores goals too! Keep your eye out on FIFA 21 Career Mode as he may just become available in January 2021.

Manuel Neuer (OVR 89)

Age: 34

Position(s): GK

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Still one of the world’s top goalkeepers.

Manuel Neuer has received an upgrade to his rating and is now an 89! He could be a quick-fix to any goalkeeping problems you may have.

Samir Handanovic (OVR 88)

Age: 36

Position(s): GK

Club: Inter Milan

Country: Slovenia

Another top-class keeper that could be signed on a free.

Slovenian stopper Samir Handanovic could provide a cheap option between the sticks on FIFA 21 Career Mode.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (OVR 87)

Age: 31

Position(s): ST, LM

Club: Arsenal

Country: Gabon

The Arsenal captain has received a downgrade ahead of FIFA 21, but he is still top-class.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was strongly linked with a move away this summer, but those rumours have died down in recent weeks.

Luis Suarez (OVR 87)

Age: 33

Position(s): ST

Club: Barcelona

Country: Uruguay

Like Aguero, Luis Suarez guarantees goals for your side.

Suarez will be 34 years old by the time his contract runs out next summer, but he will still bag you loads of goals!

Angel Di Maria (OVR 87)

Age: 32

Position(s): RW, LW

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Argentina

What a season Angel Di Maria has had.

Double as many assists as anyone else in Ligue 1, Di Maria could provide the spark in your team and is available on a free in 2021!

Paul Pogba (OVR 86)

Age: 27

Position(s): CM, CDM

Club: Manchester United

Country: France

Can you get Paul Pogba back to his best?

Pogba’s form at Manchester United has been somewhat inconsistent, but the mercurial Frenchman could be available to sign for free in the first season of FIFA 21 Career Mode.

Thiago (OVR 85)

Age: 29

Position(s): CM, CDM

Club: Bayern

Country: Spain

Bayern’s Spanish star could be available on the cheap!

Thiago is a classy operator in midfield and with his contract expiring in 2021, he will be looking for a new club.

