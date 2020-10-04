FIFA 21 Career Mode: Best Young RM/RWs - Sancho, Hakimi, Rodrygo & more

With FIFA 21 arriving next week, we've gathered a list of the best young right midfielders to sign in Career Mode.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 87 - POT 93)

Age: 20

Position(s): RM, LM, CAM

Value (Release Clause): £62.6M (£118.8M)

Wage: £74k

England's young superstar registered 17 goals and 16 assists in the Bundesliga in 2019-20, his best-ever tally in a single season.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Sancho's incredible dribbling, coupled with his 5 star skill moves, will make him a nightmare for defenders.

Achraf Hakimi (OVR 83 - POT 88)

Age: 21

Position(s): RM

Value (Release Clause): £31.5M £54.3M

Wage: £83k

Inter Milan's new man looks to hit the ground running in the Serie A, following his £36.3m move from Real Madrid.

Hakimi's FIFA 21 card boasts incredible speed, with 95 acceleration and 94 sprint speed.

Ferran Torres (OVR 81 - POT 89)

Age: 20

Position(s): RM, LM, CF

Value (Release Clause): £23.9M (£48.9M)

Wage: £87k

New Man City winger Ferran Torres has arrived in the Premier League, after a £20.8m bid was accepted by Valencia.

The Spaniard's 88 acceleration, along with his 4 star skill moves and 4 star weak foot makes him a quality option for the right or left wing.

Raphinha (OVR 81 - POT 85)

Age: 23

Position(s): RM, RW

Value (Release Clause): £20.7M (£40.9M)

Wage: £45k

Raphinha registered 5 goals and 3 assists for Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 last season, as the 23 year old's pace caught the eye.

READ MORE: How to pre-order FIFA 21 revealed here!

The Brazilian's 91 acceleration and 91 sprint speed, along with 4 star skill moves will allow you to bamboozle defenders down the right flank.

Viktor Tsygankov (OVR 80 - POT 86)

Age: 22

Position(s): RM

Value (Release Clause): £18.5M (£44.3M)

Wage: £450

The Ukrainian made six appearances in the Europa League in 2019/20, registering an impressive two goals and 3 assists.

Tsygankov possesses 4 star skill moves and a 4 star weak foot, with good pace and dribbling.

Rodrygo (OVR 79 - POT 90)

Age: 19

Position(s): RW, LW

Value (Release Clause): £18.9M (£42.5M)

Wage: £81k

Madrid's teenage wonderkid stated his name in the Champions League last season, scoring 4 goals and picking up 3 assists in just 5 appearances.

The Brazilian has a huge potential for growth on Career Mode in FIFA 21, as he is able to reach 90 OVR rating!

Jonathan Ikone (OVR 79 - POT 86)

Age: 22

Position(s): RM, CAM

Value (Release Clause): £15.8M (£33.1M)

Wage: 32k

Ikone showed glimpses of the player he could become last season, having scored 3 goals and registered 6 assists in the League.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21 on PS5 revealed here!

The Frenchman's FIFA 21 card boasts 89 pace, along with 92 agility.

Carlos Soler (OVR 79 - POT 84)

Age: 23

Position(s): RM, LM, CM

Value (Release Clause): £15.3M (£33.3M)

Wage: £31k

Valencia's 23 year old versatile midfielder picked up a goal in the Champions League last season.

The Spaniard has a well-rounded card, with a 4 star weak foot and five base ratings above 70.

Francisco Trincao (OVR 78 - POT 91)

Age: 20

Position(s): RW, LW, CAM

Value (Release Clause): £18M (£48.2M)

Wage: £95k

Barcelona have high hopes for the young Portuguese winger, as they look to integrate him into the first team in 2020.

Trincao can slot in the CAM role, with 85 dribbling and 83 ball control along with 84 curve.

Antony (OVR 78 - POT 88)

Age: 20

Position(s): RW, LW

Value (Release Clause): £15.3M (£24.5M)

Wage: £14k

Antony became the most expensive signing in Eredivisie history after his €29m move from Sao Paulo.

The Brazilian is a great option for either wing in Career Mode, with 88 potential, 92 acceleration and 4 star skill moves.

READ MORE: Absolutely everything you need to know about Career Mode in FIFA 21