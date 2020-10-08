FIFA 21 Career Mode: Best Young Right Backs (RB & RWB) – Alexander-Arnold, Wan Bissaka, Mukiele & more

Right backs may not always get the recognition they deserve, but a good one can transform your team on FIFA 21.

Check out the best young RBs and RWBs on Career Mode below.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 87 – POT 92)

Age: 21

Position(s): RB

Value: £54 million (£104 million release clause)

Wage: £99k

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold epitomizes what is expected from the modern full back.

TAA is excellent at both ends of the pitch, with 93 Crossing his best attribute. The England international will certainly provide some assists for you on FIFA 21.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (OVR 83 – POT 88)

Age: 22

Position(s): RB, RWB

Value: £27.5 million (£54.2 million release clause)

Wage: £104k

Manchester United right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is defensively one of the best full backs around.

While he may not offer as much going forward, AWB possesses good pace and 90 Sliding Tackle. No one gets round him!

Nordi Mukiele (OVR 80 – POT 87)

Age: 22

Position(s): RB, CB, RWB

Value: £16.7 million (£31.6 million release clause)

Wage: £41k

Tall, strong and quick across the ground, Nordi Mukiele is the perfect modern defender.

The RB Leipzig youngster has 87 Sprint Speed and 90 Jumping, so can easily revert to centre back if necessary.

Emerson (OVR 78 – POT 88)

Age: 21

Position(s): RB, RM, RWB

Value: £13.5 million (£31.1 million release clause)

Wage: £15k

On-loan Brazilian defender Emerson appears to be signed permanently on FIFA 21, so you can sign him straight off the bat.

The 21-year-old’s high potential and strong all-round attributes make him a top prospect at right back.

Gonzalo Montiel (OVR 78 – POT 85)

Age: 23

Position(s): RB, RWB

Value: £11.7 million (£18.7 million release clause)

Wage: £24k

Argentine international Gonzalo Montiel has long been linked with a move to Europe after some terrific displays for River Plate.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Best 50k Starter Squad

With 86 Pace and 93 Stamina, Montiel will get up and down the right-hand side all day long.

Reece James (OVR 77 – POT 86)

Age: 20

Position(s): RB, CDM

Value: £11.3 million (£23.6 million release clause)

Wage: £44k

Another play with strong attributes across the board, except shooting! Reece James may have something to say about that after his thunderbolt against Brighton.

James’ 81 Crossing and 81 Spring Speed are his best stats, though with 86 potential they will rise considerably.

Noussair Mazraoui (OVR 77 – POT 83)

Age: 22

Position(s): RB, CM

Value: £9.9 million (£15.8 million release clause)

Wage: £12k

With Sergino Dest gone, Noussair Mazraoui has started all four of Ajax’s Eredivisie games this season.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 -Bayern Munich Career Mode Guide

Mazraoui is technically sound, with ecent pace and stamina attirbutes enabling him to play in midfield too.

Zeki Celik (OVR 77 – POT 83)

Age: 23

Position(s): RB

Value: £9.9 million (£20.8 million release clause)

Wage: £24k

Zeki Celik has starred in Lille’s uneaten start to the Ligue 1 season, helping keep four clean sheets and bagging a goal too!

Defensively astute and hardworking, Celik may not offer as much going forward but he is certainly a solid right back.

Joakim Maehle (OVR 76 – POT 81)

Age: 23

Position(s): RB

Value: £8.1 million (£12.8 million release clause)

Wage: £12k

Danish international Joakim Maehle scored his first international goal against the Faroe Islands back in July.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Career Mode in FIFA 21

Maehle boasts electric pace, while his high work rates and 94 Stamina enable him to keep running for 90 minutes.

Diogo Dalot (OVR 76 – POT 85)

Age: 21

Position(s): RB, LB

Value: £9.9 million

Wage: £50k

The arrival of Wan-Bissaka at Old Trafford has seen Diogo Dalot’s game time limited. However, the Portuguese full back has gone on loan to Milan to rediscover his form.

Dalot is surprisingly strong in the air. Standing at 6’0” and possessing 84 Jumping, the 21-year-old is rarely beaten at the back post.

Player Age Position Club Country OVR POT Value Wage T. Alexander-Arnold 21 RB Liverpool England 87 92 £54m £99k A. Wan-Bissaka 22 RB RWB Man Utd England 83 88 £27.5m £104k N. Mukiele 22 RB CB RWB RB Leipzig France 80 87 £16.7m £41k Emerson 21 RB RM RWB Real Betis Brazil 78 88 £13.5m £15k G. Montiel 23 RB RWB River Plate Argentina 78 85 £11.7m £14k R. James 20 RB CDM Chelsea England 77 86 £11.3m £44k N. Mazraoui 22 RB CM Ajax Morocco 77 83 £9.9m £12k Z. Celik 23 RB Lille Turkey 77 83 £9.9m £24k J. Maehle 23 RB KRC Genk Denmark 76 81 £8.1m £12k D. Dalot 21 RB LB Milan* Portugal 76 85 £9.9m £50k A. Buta 23 RB RWB RM Royal Antwerp Portugal 76 82 £8.6m £15k D. Calabria 23 RB Milan Italy 76 81 £8.1m £24k B. Henrichs 23 RB LB RM RB Leipzig* Germany 76 80 £8.1m £31k A. Maitland-Niles 22 RWB RB RM Arsenal England 76 84 £9m £47k J. Kenny 23 RB RWB Everton England 76 83 £8.6m £47k S. Dest 19 RB Ajax USA 75 86 £9m £7k C. Dagba 21 RB RWB PSG France 75 80 £7.2m £35k D. Zeefuik 22 RB Hertha BSC Netherlands 75 81 £7.2m £27k V. Rosier 23 RB LB Sporting CP France 75 80 £7.2m £9k J. Sanchez 22 RB LB America Mexico 75 79 £6.8m £24k K. Amian 22 RB CB Toulouse France 75 79 £6.8m £5k K. Walker-Peters 23 RB Southampton England 75 80 £7.2m £32k M. Cash 22 RB RM Aston Villa England 75 82 £7.7m £34k

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Career Mode - Best Young Left Wingers/Midfielders