FIFA 21 Career Mode: Best Young Right Backs (RB & RWB) – Alexander-Arnold, Wan Bissaka, Mukiele & more

Right backs may not always get the recognition they deserve, but a good one can transform your team on FIFA 21.
Check out the best young RBs and RWBs on Career Mode below.
Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 87 – POT 92)
Age: 21
Position(s): RB
Value: £54 million (£104 million release clause)
Wage: £99k
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold epitomizes what is expected from the modern full back.
TAA is excellent at both ends of the pitch, with 93 Crossing his best attribute. The England international will certainly provide some assists for you on FIFA 21.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (OVR 83 – POT 88)
Age: 22
Position(s): RB, RWB
Value: £27.5 million (£54.2 million release clause)
Wage: £104k
Manchester United right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is defensively one of the best full backs around.
While he may not offer as much going forward, AWB possesses good pace and 90 Sliding Tackle. No one gets round him!
Nordi Mukiele (OVR 80 – POT 87)
Age: 22
Position(s): RB, CB, RWB
Value: £16.7 million (£31.6 million release clause)
Wage: £41k
Tall, strong and quick across the ground, Nordi Mukiele is the perfect modern defender.
The RB Leipzig youngster has 87 Sprint Speed and 90 Jumping, so can easily revert to centre back if necessary.
Emerson (OVR 78 – POT 88)
Age: 21
Position(s): RB, RM, RWB
Value: £13.5 million (£31.1 million release clause)
Wage: £15k
On-loan Brazilian defender Emerson appears to be signed permanently on FIFA 21, so you can sign him straight off the bat.
The 21-year-old’s high potential and strong all-round attributes make him a top prospect at right back.
Gonzalo Montiel (OVR 78 – POT 85)
Age: 23
Position(s): RB, RWB
Value: £11.7 million (£18.7 million release clause)
Wage: £24k
Argentine international Gonzalo Montiel has long been linked with a move to Europe after some terrific displays for River Plate.
With 86 Pace and 93 Stamina, Montiel will get up and down the right-hand side all day long.
Reece James (OVR 77 – POT 86)
Age: 20
Position(s): RB, CDM
Value: £11.3 million (£23.6 million release clause)
Wage: £44k
Another play with strong attributes across the board, except shooting! Reece James may have something to say about that after his thunderbolt against Brighton.
James’ 81 Crossing and 81 Spring Speed are his best stats, though with 86 potential they will rise considerably.
Noussair Mazraoui (OVR 77 – POT 83)
Age: 22
Position(s): RB, CM
Value: £9.9 million (£15.8 million release clause)
Wage: £12k
With Sergino Dest gone, Noussair Mazraoui has started all four of Ajax’s Eredivisie games this season.
Mazraoui is technically sound, with ecent pace and stamina attirbutes enabling him to play in midfield too.
Zeki Celik (OVR 77 – POT 83)
Age: 23
Position(s): RB
Value: £9.9 million (£20.8 million release clause)
Wage: £24k
Zeki Celik has starred in Lille’s uneaten start to the Ligue 1 season, helping keep four clean sheets and bagging a goal too!
Defensively astute and hardworking, Celik may not offer as much going forward but he is certainly a solid right back.
Joakim Maehle (OVR 76 – POT 81)
Age: 23
Position(s): RB
Value: £8.1 million (£12.8 million release clause)
Wage: £12k
Danish international Joakim Maehle scored his first international goal against the Faroe Islands back in July.
Maehle boasts electric pace, while his high work rates and 94 Stamina enable him to keep running for 90 minutes.
Diogo Dalot (OVR 76 – POT 85)
Age: 21
Position(s): RB, LB
Value: £9.9 million
Wage: £50k
The arrival of Wan-Bissaka at Old Trafford has seen Diogo Dalot’s game time limited. However, the Portuguese full back has gone on loan to Milan to rediscover his form.
Dalot is surprisingly strong in the air. Standing at 6’0” and possessing 84 Jumping, the 21-year-old is rarely beaten at the back post.
