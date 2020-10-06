FIFA 21 Career Mode: Best Young CAMs - Havertz, Odegaard, Nkunku & more

With the full version of FIFA 21 arriving in just a few days, here's a list of the best young CAMs you can get your hands on in Career Mode!

Kai Havertz (OVR 85 - POT 93)

Age: 21

Position(s): CAM, RM, CF

Value (Release Clause): £51.3M (£107.7M)

Wage: £95k

Chelsea's record signing is hoping to continue his goalscoring form, after scoring a hattrick for the Blues against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

The German's FIFA 21 card is frightening, with 4 star skill moves and a 4 star weak foot, along with 88 sprint speed and 87 ball control.

Martin Odegaard (OVR 83 - POT 89)

Age: 21

Position(s): CAM, CM, RM

Value (Release Clause): £32.4M (£72.9M)

Wage: £122k

Odegaard is hoping to cement his place as a regular in Real Madrid's first team this season.

The youngster possesses 5 star skill moves, and great dribbling and passing statistics - perfect for the CAM role.

James Maddison (OVR 81 - POT 85)

Age: 23

Position(s): CAM, CM, LW

Value (Release Clause): £20.7M (£40.9M)

Wage: £74k

Maddison hopes to help Leicester steal Champions League football from the 'top 6' this season, as he has recently signed a new long-term contract with The Foxes.

The Englishman's in game stats are well-rounded, with 4 star skill moves, 4 star weak foot and 88 vision.

Mason Mount (OVR 80 - POT 87)

Age: 21

Position(s): CAM, CM, LW

Value (Release Clause): £18.9M (£39.7M)

Wage: £62k

Mount hopes to improve on the 7 goals and 6 assists that he registered in the Premier League last season, as Chelsea's competition for places increases with the big money signings.

The Blues' young gun has a huge potential for growth in Career Mode, reaching 87 at his maximum.

Nikola Vlasic (OVR 80 - POT 86)

Age: 22

Position(s): CAM

Value (Release Clause): £18.5M (£33.2M)

Wage: £42k

The Croatian midfielder registered an impressive 12 goals and 5 assists in the league last season, whilst also picking up a goal in the Europa League.

Vlasic brings pace and quality to FIFA 21, with 83 sprint speed and 88 balance.

Christopher Nkunku (OVR 80 - POT 86)

Age: 22

Position(s): CAM, ST

Value (Release Clause): £18.5M (£35.1M)

Wage: £45k

Nkunku picked up an incredible 15 assists in the Bundesliga in the 2019/20 campaign, along with 5 goals.

The Frenchman's strengths are his dribbling and passing statistics, with 85 agility, 4 star skill moves and 82 short passing.

Laure Santeiro (OVR 80 - POT 80)

Age: 20

Position(s): CAM, LM, LW

Value (Release Clause): £14.9M (£28.2M)

Wage: £21k

Despite not featuring in Ultimate Team, Santeiro is still a great option in Career Mode, as his card reflects his real life play style of Brazilian flair.

The youngster's potential may not be the best, but his 87 acceleration, 5 star weak foot and 4 star skill moves more than makes up for it!

Phil Foden (OVR 79 - POT 88)

Age: 20

Position(s): CAM, CM

Value (Release Clause): £17.6M (£36M)

Wage: £77k

Foden is hoping to feature regularly for Pep's side this season, and fill the creative whole which City legend David Silva has left, after he departed this summer.

Foden possesses brilliant dribbling stats, with 4 star skill moves, 89 balance and 87 agility

Dani Olmo (OVR 79 - POT 87)

Age: 22

Position(s): CAM, LM, RM

Value (Release Clause): £16.7M (£31.6M)

Wage: £43k

The young Spaniard is hoping to improve on his return of three goals and one assist in the Bundesliga last season.

Olmo looks like a great option for the CAM role in FIFA 21, with 4 star skill moves, 4 star weak foot and 86 balance.

Matheus Cunha (OVR 78 - POT 87)

Age: 21

Position(s): CAM, ST, LM

Value (Release Clause): £14.4M (£27.4M)

Wage: £30k

Cunha has made an outstanding start to the 2020/21 campaign, with two goals and one assists in just 3 appearances so far.

The Brazilian's FIFA 21 card looks exceptional, with 4 star skill moves, 4 star weak foot and five base statistics above 70.

