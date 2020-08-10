FIFA 21: Brazil – Licenses, Players, ICONs & more

Brazil have produced some of the game’s greatest players ever, but their stars don’t appear in their National Squads on FIFA 20.

Will we see a fully licensed Brazil on FIFA 21?

Licenses

In short, no.

It is unlikely that the Brazilian national team will be fully licensed on FIFA 21, with Konami having strong links to Brazil and its leagues.

Brazil are fully licensed on PES 2020 and that will continue on the PES 2021 Season Update.

The Brazilian leagues are also fully licensed on the Konami franchise, meaning it would take something drastic for EA to wrestle back the licenses.

Players

As ever, Brazil’s top players will be fully licensed on FIFA 21 as few of them play in the Brazilian leagues.

The likes of Marquinhos, Douglas Costa and Neymar Jr. will all be licensed, even if their teams are not (Piemonte Calcio).

CATCH THE RAINBOW! Brazilian trickster Neymar Jr is the only real player who features in their National Squad

However, Neymar Jr. is the only real player who features in the Brazilian national squad. This is frustrating, but you can edit the teams yourself.

Instead, the Brazilian team is made up of generic players from the Brazilian league. Once more, the Brazilian league is a source of frustration as it is full of generic players. Just take them out EA!

ICONs

Will we see any new Brazilian ICONs on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team?

Xavi and Petr Cech have been announced for the new game, but there will certainly be more.

We would love to see Adriano on FUT 21. The former Inter forward is remembered for his legendary shot power and will certainly be a handful as an ICON.

BEAST! The powerful forward would be a nightmare for defenders

