FIFA 21 Beta: Career Mode – New Features, Refreshed Objectives & more

EA has revealed each individual game mode, and Career Mode looks to have some excellent new features.

Not only will we see new features on FIFA 21, but the Beta has shown that EA has updated smaller things in-game too! Let’s take a look.

New Features

The official Career Mode trailer showed us some of the brand-new features coming to FIFA 21, including a more in-depth transfer system will increase the realism of your save.

The Interactive Match Sim is a great addition to the game, allowing for more control over your simulated games.

TAKE CONTROL! Jump in and out of games on FIFA 21 Career Mode

Revamping the growth system was a necessary change, and EA looks to have nailed it with positional fluidity bringing more realism to your career.

But what else is new to FIFA 21 Career Mode?

Refreshed Objectives

To go with some of the new features, there looks to have been an update to manager objectives too!

FIFAcareervethas shown off some of the objectives he has been set on the Beta.

Home wins, clean sheets and incoming transfers are all included in a new look manager objectives page.

Further down the thread, we also see some inter-club communication regarding how much game time their loan player is receiving, awesome!

