FIFA 21: Ambassadors – FIFA Next, Cover Star, Haaland & more

Kylian Mbappe is the cover star for FIFA 21, but he is joined by a host of stars as ambassadors for FIFA 21.

The ambassadors will feature heavily throughout FIFA 21, whether its in the game or as the face of advertising or pack covers!

It looks like EA are combining the Next Gen consoles with the next generation of footballing superstars.

Some of the brightest prospects have been snapped up for FIFA 21, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Erling Haaland and of course the cover star Kylian Mbappe.

What is a FIFA Ambassador?

FIFA Ambassador’s are usually popular players either past or present.

Ambassadors will feature on Ultimate Team packs, game mode screens, marketing campaigns and on the FIFA cover.

READ MORE: Absolutely Everything you need to know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

In recent years we have seen the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Neymar Jr and Eden Hazard as ambassadors for FIFA, but EA have opted for a different route this year.

ZIZOU! French legend Zidane fronted up last years Ultimate Edition

With Next Gen consoles arriving soon, EA are choosing the next generation of footballers to represent their new game.

FIFA Next

A brand-new feature arriving in FIFA 21.

EA have revealed a number of stars as ‘FIFA Next’ players, with it likely they will have a larger role in the new game.

READ MORE: Absolutely Everything you need to know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Two of the confirmed FIFA Next stars are English youngsters Mason Mount and Phil Foden although their role remains unclear.

Read more about FIFA Next here.

Full List of FIFA 21 Ambassadors

Kylian Mbappe

Erling Haaland

Joao Felix

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Bruno Guimaraes

Carlos Vela

Georgia Stanway

Giovanni Reyna

Hwang Hee-Chan

Javier Hernandez

Mal Pugh

Mason Mount

Phil Foden

Rodrygo

Sergino Dest

Steven Bergwijn

Theo Hernandez

Wu Lei

READ MORE: AS Roma will not be in FIFA 21!