header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA 21

16 Sep 2020

FIFA 21: How to use Agile Dribbling - Controls, when to use, best players & more

FIFA 21: How to use Agile Dribbling - Controls, when to use, best players & more

With the introduction of the brand new feature, we take an in depth look into how to master the mechanics.

Jump To
link decal

What is agile dribbling?

link decal

Controls for Agile Dribbling

link decal

Most effective players to perform Agile Dribbling

link decal

When to use Agile Dribbling

link decal

How will Agile Dribbling affect the meta?

Agile Dribbling is a brand new feature in FIFA 21, so we've taken an in depth look into the new controls, and ultimately how to perfect agile dribbling in this year's game.

What is agile dribbling?

Agile dribbling is a new feature in FIFA 21, which allows you to keep close control of the ball.

Agile dribbling will give players the ability to quickly move the ball from side to side, when in a 1v1 scenarios against a defender, before creating space and exploding past tackles in attacking areas.

This video demonstrates how agile dribbling will look in FIFA 21.

READ MORE: First impressions of FIFA 21 gameplay revealed here!

As you can see, the new feature brings a whole new concept to dribbling in FIFA, and looks like a fun and effective way to beat your opponent!

Controls for Agile Dribbling

Hold R1/RB while moving the Left Stick to perform agile dribbling.

fifa 21 haaland shooting

HAVE A DIG! Utilise agile dribbling to shift the ball away from the defender and get a shot away

Depending on which way you move the left stick, your player will precisely shift the ball from side to side, and back to front with speed.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 on PS5

Every single player on the game can perform agile dribbling, however players with higher agility, reactions, dribbling, and ball control stats will be far more effective when performing these moves.

Most effective players to perform Agile Dribbling

Given that agility, reactions, dribbling and ball control are key to being able to perform agile dribbling effectively, we've gathered a few players you could use to get the most out of the new feature.

Messi FIFA 21 379x500 1

With the highest overall dribbling attribute in FIFA 21, Messi is the perfect man to perform agile dribbling with precision.

READ MORE: Best possible Premier League XI in FIFA 21 revealed here!

Other great agile dribblers include:

  • Neymar Jr
  • Eden Hazard
  • Bernardo Silva
  • Kylian Mbappe
  • Jadon Sancho
  • Paulo Dybala
  • Lorenzo Insigne

When to use Agile Dribbling

First Scenario: When face to face with a defender on the edge of the opposition's box.

Utilise agile dribbling to confuse the opponent and create space for either a shot on goal or a through-ball pass into a support runner.

fifa 21 gameplay reveal

BEAT THE DEFENDER: Agile Dribbling provides a more precise method to beating your opposite man

Second Scenario: When controlling a winger in a one vs one situation against the fullback.

READ MORE: Official FIFA 21 Trailer revealed here!

Use agile dribbling to fix the defender in place, and explode past him. Either drive to the byline for a cross into the box, or use an inverted winger and shift the ball inside and get a shot away with the player's strong foot.

How will Agile Dribbling affect the meta?

We believe agile dribbling will add a whole new level to attacking scenarios in FIFA Ultimate Team.

fifa 21 volta new locations

TAKE IT TO THE STREETS: Be sure to use Agile Dribbling in VOLTA in order to bamboozle defenders

More skill-based one vs one scenarios will appear often in the final third.

So, players who can master the mechanics of agile dribbling will stand head and shoulders above those who can't!

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Career Mode in FIFA 21

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy