FIFA 21: How to use Agile Dribbling - Controls, when to use, best players & more

Agile Dribbling is a brand new feature in FIFA 21, so we've taken an in depth look into the new controls, and ultimately how to perfect agile dribbling in this year's game.

What is agile dribbling?

Agile dribbling is a new feature in FIFA 21, which allows you to keep close control of the ball.

Agile dribbling will give players the ability to quickly move the ball from side to side, when in a 1v1 scenarios against a defender, before creating space and exploding past tackles in attacking areas.

This video demonstrates how agile dribbling will look in FIFA 21.

As you can see, the new feature brings a whole new concept to dribbling in FIFA, and looks like a fun and effective way to beat your opponent!

Controls for Agile Dribbling

Hold R1/RB while moving the Left Stick to perform agile dribbling.

HAVE A DIG! Utilise agile dribbling to shift the ball away from the defender and get a shot away

Depending on which way you move the left stick, your player will precisely shift the ball from side to side, and back to front with speed.

Every single player on the game can perform agile dribbling, however players with higher agility, reactions, dribbling, and ball control stats will be far more effective when performing these moves.

Most effective players to perform Agile Dribbling

Given that agility, reactions, dribbling and ball control are key to being able to perform agile dribbling effectively, we've gathered a few players you could use to get the most out of the new feature.

With the highest overall dribbling attribute in FIFA 21, Messi is the perfect man to perform agile dribbling with precision.

Other great agile dribblers include:

Neymar Jr

Eden Hazard

Bernardo Silva

Kylian Mbappe

Jadon Sancho

Paulo Dybala

Lorenzo Insigne

When to use Agile Dribbling

First Scenario: When face to face with a defender on the edge of the opposition's box.

Utilise agile dribbling to confuse the opponent and create space for either a shot on goal or a through-ball pass into a support runner.

BEAT THE DEFENDER: Agile Dribbling provides a more precise method to beating your opposite man

Second Scenario: When controlling a winger in a one vs one situation against the fullback.

Use agile dribbling to fix the defender in place, and explode past him. Either drive to the byline for a cross into the box, or use an inverted winger and shift the ball inside and get a shot away with the player's strong foot.

How will Agile Dribbling affect the meta?

We believe agile dribbling will add a whole new level to attacking scenarios in FIFA Ultimate Team.

TAKE IT TO THE STREETS: Be sure to use Agile Dribbling in VOLTA in order to bamboozle defenders

More skill-based one vs one scenarios will appear often in the final third.

So, players who can master the mechanics of agile dribbling will stand head and shoulders above those who can't!

