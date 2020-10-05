FIFA 21: 7 Overpowered Strong Links in Ultimate Team - Fati, Saint-Maximin, Upamecano & more

With FIFA 21 arriving this week, here are some overpowered duos to sign in Ultimate Team!
Inaki Williams & Ansu Fati
SPANISH SUPERSTARS: These two will provide pace and precision in FUT 21
Current Combined Cost:
Xbox: 66,000
PS4: 70,000
These two Spanish attackers will provide goals and assists for your Ultimate Team, as they both possess 4 star skill moves and a whole lot of pace!
Fikayo Tomori & Joe Gomez
ELECTRIC ENGLISHMEN: This pacey centre-back partnership will keep up with anyone!
Current Combined Cost:
Xbox: 96,000
PS4: 106,700
With 83 and 85 sprint speed, these two Englishmen will keep up with the fastest of attackers.
Moussa Sissoko & Allan Saint-Maximin
FRENCH FLAIR: This pair will tear apart the opposition!
Current Combined Cost:
Xbox: 93,000
PS4: 99,000
These two Frenchmen provide a good balance in midfield, with the attacking abilities of Saint-Maximin and the astonishing 89 rated physicality of Sissoko.
Dayot Upamecano & Lukas Klostermann
DOMINANT DEFENDERS: These two will dominate Weekend League attackers
Current Combined Cost:
Xbox: 35,000
PS4: 36,000
The 88 sprint speed of Klostermann and the 90 strength of Upamecano shows you how dominant this centre back partnership could be.
Yannick Carrasco & Marcos Llorente
MADRID MIDFIELDERS: These two will cover every blade of grass in midfield
Current Combined Cost:
Xbox: 35,750
PS4: 46,750
This Atletico Madrid duo bring pace and skill to the midfield, with Llorente's 88 sprint speed, and Carrasco's 91 sprint speed.
Diego Carlos & Eder Militao
BRAZILIAN POWERHOUSES:
Current Combined Cost:
Xbox: 78,000
PS4: 80,500
This overpowered pairing is sure to rise in value, as they form one of the most formidable defensive units in the game.
Rodrigo & Adama Traore
DEADLY DUO: This rapid partnership will instill fear in the opponent
Current Combined Cost:
Xbox: 36,000
PS4: 33,000
97 and 90 acceleration, plus 4 star skill moves is exactly what you don't want to come up against in Weekend League, which is why these two are so good!