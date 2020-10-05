FIFA 21: 7 Overpowered Strong Links in Ultimate Team - Fati, Saint-Maximin, Upamecano & more

With FIFA 21 arriving this week, here are some overpowered duos to sign in Ultimate Team!

Inaki Williams & Ansu Fati

SPANISH SUPERSTARS: These two will provide pace and precision in FUT 21

Current Combined Cost:

Xbox: 66,000

PS4: 70,000

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21 on PS5

These two Spanish attackers will provide goals and assists for your Ultimate Team, as they both possess 4 star skill moves and a whole lot of pace!

Fikayo Tomori & Joe Gomez

ELECTRIC ENGLISHMEN: This pacey centre-back partnership will keep up with anyone!

Current Combined Cost:

Xbox: 96,000

PS4: 106,700

With 83 and 85 sprint speed, these two Englishmen will keep up with the fastest of attackers.

Moussa Sissoko & Allan Saint-Maximin

FRENCH FLAIR: This pair will tear apart the opposition!

Current Combined Cost:

Xbox: 93,000

PS4: 99,000

These two Frenchmen provide a good balance in midfield, with the attacking abilities of Saint-Maximin and the astonishing 89 rated physicality of Sissoko.

Dayot Upamecano & Lukas Klostermann

DOMINANT DEFENDERS: These two will dominate Weekend League attackers

Current Combined Cost:

Xbox: 35,000

PS4: 36,000

READ MORE: Absolutely everything you need to know about the FIFA 21 Web App revealed here!

The 88 sprint speed of Klostermann and the 90 strength of Upamecano shows you how dominant this centre back partnership could be.

Yannick Carrasco & Marcos Llorente

MADRID MIDFIELDERS: These two will cover every blade of grass in midfield

Current Combined Cost:

Xbox: 35,750

PS4: 46,750

This Atletico Madrid duo bring pace and skill to the midfield, with Llorente's 88 sprint speed, and Carrasco's 91 sprint speed.

Diego Carlos & Eder Militao

BRAZILIAN POWERHOUSES:

Current Combined Cost:

Xbox: 78,000

PS4: 80,500

This overpowered pairing is sure to rise in value, as they form one of the most formidable defensive units in the game.

Rodrigo & Adama Traore

DEADLY DUO: This rapid partnership will instill fear in the opponent

Current Combined Cost:

Xbox: 36,000

PS4: 33,000

97 and 90 acceleration, plus 4 star skill moves is exactly what you don't want to come up against in Weekend League, which is why these two are so good!

READ MORE: Everything we know about Career Mode in FIFA 21