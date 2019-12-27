RealOpinions: Breath of the Wild 2 is Nintendo’s only hope against PS5 and Xbox Series X

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 could be the most important release that Nintendo has in line for the Switch in 2020.

As we explore in this opinions piece, the Nintendo Switch is currently approaching its third birthday, and so far virtually everything the Switch touches has turned to gold.

In the short amount of time that the Nintendo Switch has been in existence, it has stockpiled a truly enviable list of exclusive and must-have games, ranging from Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to Breath of the Wild.

The great selection of exclusive games, in conjunction with some of the Switch’s unique selling points, has kept the console in competition with Sony and Microsoft.

If Nintendo wants to keep the sales coming in after the release of next-gen consoles, then they’ll need to have more in the pipeline.

What can we expect?

Currently, 2020 is looking slightly bare for the Switch, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons standing as one of the most high-profile releases of 2020.

While it’s only rumoured that Breath of the Wild 2 could have a release date in 2020 (with reliable leaker Sabi supporting this statement), we have no concrete evidence.

Check out Sabi’s tweet below:

Sabi seems pretty confident with his source

As Sabi points out, “Zelda release dates are historically delayed, internally or publicly”, so it’s worth taking rumours with a big pinch of salt.

But Nintendo will have to provide some big games in 2020 if they’re going to combat the new threats that the PS5 and Xbox Series X pose.

Both Sony and Microsoft’s next-gen consoles are set to launch during the “Holiday 2020″ period, which will make the most of online traffic in the run-up to Black Friday and Christmas.

This is because a new generation always brings with it plenty of excitement and fanfare, with gamers freaking out over beefier consoles and more graphically impressive games.

Cranking it up a notch

To combat the threat of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Nintendo will have to pull something out of the bag in order to keep the Switch relevant and attractive.

Nintendo will need some big announcements lined up for 2020 if they want to compete with Sony and Microsoft

One of the ways they could do this is with the rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro console.

This is because the Nintendo Switch relies hugely on sales momentum, which was only boosted this year by the release of the cheaper Lite model, and the new Pokemon games.

Another, better way they could do this would be if Breath of the Wild 2 is released around the same ‘Holiday 2020’ period as the next-gen consoles.

An exclusive of this calibre would maintain some interest in the Switch as many other gamers make the cross over to next-gen.

Furthermore, Nintendo will need to have a few surprises up its sleeve for 2020, but this is not their first rodeo.

Nintendo has previously said that they hope to sell over 100 million units of the Switch during the course of its lifetime, and 2020 will have to be a pivotal year for Nintendo if this statement is to stand true.

That said, whatever console or platform you go for in 2020, there will be flagship titles for all to enjoy.