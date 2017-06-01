F1 01 Jun 2017 What's next for Sweden in Formula 1? Sweden is not the most prolific Scandinavian country in Formula 1, but could they get a decent continuity in the sport? Jump To Historically Sweden can be successful Overshadowed by Finland but still moving forward Ericsson hanging by a thread? The next generation Patience is needed in order to advance Historically Sweden can be successfulOvershadowed by Finland but still moving forwardEricsson hanging by a thread?The next generationPatience is needed in order to advance[zombify_post]