Virtual Vietnam GP: Full grid confirmed, 6 F1 drivers, Ben Stokes, Jimmy Broadbent, F2 stars & more

With Formula 1 itself on the shelf thanks to coronavirus, the sport races on in the shape of the Virtual Grand Prix Series.

The Virtual Bahrain GP two weeks ago was a huge success. It saw F1 drivers Lando Norris and Nicholas Latifi go head-to-head with F2 drivers, other motorsport personalities, and a host of influencers and celebrities.

More and more drivers are being confirmed for the race on Sunday, but we know the Virtual Vietnam GP will feature SIX current F1 drivers!

Confirmed F1 drivers

STREAMER: Lando Norris has a fallback career if F1 doesn't work out!

There are six F1 drivers confirmed for Sunday's race.

McLaren driver and Twitch star Lando Norris returns, as does Williams rookie Nicholas Latifi.

They will be joined by Red Bull Racing's Alex Albon, Williams' George Russell, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, and Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi.

These drivers represent the future of Formula 1, with Leclerc already being a race-winner for Ferrari. Their involvement is a huge step for sim racing, and F1 esports as a whole.

Jenson Button races for McLaren

Partnering 20-year-old Lando Norris will be the 2009 World Drivers' Champion Jenson Button.

Button, who raced for McLaren from 2010 to 2016, was last in an F1 car at the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix.

The future stars

Several young drivers on the road to F1 are also going to feature.

ART Grand Prix’s Christian Lundgaard, Charouz Racing System’s Louis Deletraz, and Haas F1 Team Reserve Driver Pietro Fittipaldi all signed up too.

Celebrity racers

Cricket icon Ben Stokes will be racing for Red Bull Racing on Sunday. Looks like he's excited also in his latest Instagram post.

CONFIDENCE? Will the world class cricketer be able to handle the pressure of the race?

Former F1 drivers and Sky F1 personalities Johnny Herbert and Anthony Davidson will also be returning to the Virtual GP.

Sim racer and YouTube streamer Jimmy Broadbent will also be back, hopefully to renew his battles with Lando Norris.

Race format

A BIT TOO CLOSE: Norris & streamer Jimmy Broadbent battled to the last corner

Since the Hanoi Street Circuit is not in F1 2019, and F1 2020 is still a few months away, the race will take place around the semi-street circuit of Albert Park in Australia.

There will be an 18-minute qualifying session to determine the grid order, followed by a 50% distance race, about 28 laps.

Virtual Vietnam GP Complete Grid

Team Driver A Driver B Mercedes Stoffel Vandoorne Esteban Gutierrez FDA HUBLOT Esports Team Charles Leclerc Arthur Leclerc Red Bull Racing Alex Albon Ben Stokes McLaren Lando Norris Jenson Button Renault Christian Lundgaard Andre Heimgartner Racing Point Jimmy Broadbent Anthony Davidson Haas Louis Deletraz Pietro Fittipaldi Alpha Tauri Luca Salvadori Nunzio Todisco Alfa Romeo Antonio Giovinazzi Johnny Herbert Williams George Russell Nicholas Latifi

How to watch

The Virtual Vietnam GP, which will be available on the official Formula 1 YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels as before.

The Virtual Grand Prix will also be broadcast live with international broadcast partners including in the UK on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix (Sky channel 145).

The race is due to start at 8pm BST and run for around 1 hour 30 minutes. It will be followed by an F1 Esports Pro Exhibition race featuring esports gamers.