Virtual GP Full Grid: Complete driver lineup & teams - Liam Payne, Lando Norris, Ian Poulter & more

It is finally race Sunday, or at least Virtual Grand Prix race Sunday!

Formula 1 is making a come back after COVID-19 delays courtesy of the Virtual Grand Prix Series.

A series of virtual races will take place on would-be race weekends featuring top F1 talent as well as celebrities. Formula 1 and Gfinity bring racing back to your screens!

The action starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix today!

The big question is, who is racing?

Ferrari send academy talent

The most famous race team in the world will be represented by two people whose names you may not know now, but you will soon.

2019 Formula 3 champion and Prema Racing driver Robert Shwartzman and Dino Beganovic, both Ferrari Academy drivers, will represent the Scuderia on Sunday!

Red Bull come armed with gold medals

SIX-TIME: A gold medalist will sit in the hot seat for Red Bull

Red Bull are never one to hide from the spotlight.

On Sunday they will be represented by six-time Olympic gold medalist Sir Chris Hoy who has been pursuing motorsport since his retirement. They will also have Phillip Eng, a BMW works driver in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Mercedes use ex-F1 stars

Not to be outdone, the Silver Arrows are sending two former F1 drivers to the grid.

Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierrez will be competing for the F1 champions on Sunday!

Renault hit a hole in one

Renault have also named their drivers. They will be represented by their Chinese test driver Guanyu Zhou and professional golfer Ian Poulter!

Racing Point the team to warch

There are a handful of really amazing YouTubers and streamers in the motorsport world, and Racing Point have drafted one in for Sunday.

Jimmy Broadbent will be taking on the challengers at the Sakhir circuit. If you haven't checked him out yet be sure to visit his channel to get a taste of his style!

He will be partnered with ex-F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg!

Full grid

Team Driver A Driver B Mercedes Stoffel Vandoorne Esteban Gutierrez Ferrari Robert Shwartzman Dino Beganovic Red Bull Sir Chris Hoy Phillipp Eng McLaren Lando Norris Nic Hamilton Haas Anthony Davidson Redeye Racing Point Jimmy Broadbent Nico Hulkenberg Renault Guanyu Zhou Ian Poulter Alfa Romeo Cyanide Johnny Herbert Alpha Tauri Luca Salvadori Sadokist Williams Liam Payne Nicholas Latifi

How to watch

Every Sunday from this week until the return of F1 there will be a virtual race.

These will all be streamed live on Forumla 1's YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels at 8pm GMT.

The races will be hosted at the Gfinity Esports Arena in London, with racers competing remotely.

On non-race weekends F1 drivers will be online to challenge fans!

Are you faster than an F1 driver? It's time to start tuning your setups and find out!

F1 2020 release date

The the new game not yet available, these races will take place on F1 2019.

But when is F1 2020 going to be released?

There is no official date from Codemasters just yet. However, it is expected to follow the earlier release of last year's game and arrive sometime in June. Fingers crossed it isn't impacted by COVID-19!