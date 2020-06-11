Virtual Canadian Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas returns - George Russell, Alex Albon, Simon Neil, confirmed grid, drivers & more

The Virtual Grand Prix Series, delivered by Gfinity, takes the virtual show to Canada this weekend with another strong lineup of drivers.

Five F1 drivers, several up-and-coming young stars, and some surprising names will take to the grid.

Let's take a look...

Valtteri Bottas returns

The Mercedes driver is back in action after a strong showing in Monaco.

HARD AT WORK: Bottas has been enjoying some sim racing

He will be hard-pushed to put an end to George Russell's winning streak though.

The Williams driver, and his teammate Nicholas Latifi, are back - As are Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly.

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil enters

Scottish vocalist and frontman of the band Biffy Clyro, Simon Neil is one of the more surprising names to take part in the Virtual Grand Prix Series.

Jumping into the second seat for AlphaTauri, we hope he can do a bit better than Liam Payne!

He's joined by alpine skiing star Jon Olsson, who will partner Alex Albon for Red Bull.

YouTuber Champions

Two top F1 YouTubers will be in action too.

ALL ACTION: The Virtual GPs have delivered some stunning races

Ben Daly, aka Tiametmarduk, returns for McLaren after his debut in Baku. Aarav Amin, aka Aarava, will jump in the Alfa Romeo. Aarava is also an ambassador for Alfa Romeo Racing's esports team.

Confirmed grid

Team Driver A Driver B Alfa Romeo Juan Manuel Correa Aarav Amin (Aarava) AlphaTauri Pierre Gasly Simon Neil FDA Hublot Esports Team Gianluca Petecof Callum Ilott Haas Pietro Fittipaldi Louis Deletraz McLaren Nic Hamilton Ben Daly (Tiametmarduk) Mercedes Valtteri Bottas Esteban Guiterrez Racing Point Anthony Davidson David Schumacher Red Bull Alex Albon Jon Olsson Renault Guanyu Zhou TBC Williams George Russell Nicholas Latifi

F1 Esports Pro Exhibition Race

The title may be a mouthful but these races always deliver. Here's the full grid of esports aces that will be competing on Sunday as well.

Team Driver A Driver B Alfa Romeo Daniel Bereznay Jarno Opmeer AlphaTauri Patrick Holzmann Manuel Biancolilla FDA Hublot Esports Team David Tonizza Enzo Bonito Haas Floris Wijers Simon Weigang McLaren Nathan Moore Joshua Idowu Mercedes Brendon Leigh Bono Huis Racing Point Lucas Blakeley Dani Haddad Red Bull Frede Rasmussen Marcel Kiefer Renault Nicolas Longuet Fabrizio Donoso Williams Tino Naukkarinen Shanaka Clay

How to watch Virtual Canadian GP

The Virtual GP will start at 6pm BST on Sunday 14 June.

It will be streamed live on Formula 1's official YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.

The Esports Pros will be in action at 5pm BST.

