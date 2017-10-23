United States Grand Prix 2017: Weekend awards

Driver of the weekend

No prizes for guessing this one. It hands down goes to Lewis Hamilton yet again. The British driver was in sublime form all weekend as he topped every single session that Austin threw at him. After yet another masterful qualifying lap that put him on pole, Lewis was able to fight off a stiff challenge from Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari on more than one occasion as he won the United States Grand Prix.

﻿﻿Now sitting 66 points clear of Vettel in the championship standings, all Hamilton needs to do is finish fifth or better at the Mexican Grand Prix to claim his fourth championship title.

﻿Team of the weekend

It is only fitting to give this one to Mercedes. The German team was in fine form all weekend, in terms of both the car performance, as well as tyre strategy as they ensured that Lewis Hamilton finished on top and that the 2017 constructors' title was well and truly wrapped up.

In constant battle with Ferrari all year, their fourth consecutive title was not an easy one to achieve. With the weight of a constructors' title off their shoulders, the team will now focus on ensuring that Hamilton wins his fourth championship title in the races to come, and hopefully give Bottas a chance to fight for second in the championship battle which is mathematically still very much possible.

﻿Overtake of the weekend

There were plenty of overtakes during this race but the one that stood out was Sebastian Vettel's move on Valtteri Bottas to secure 3rd place. Vettel was the quicker car of the two but thanks to a stiff defensive move into a high braking zone at turn one from Bottas, Vettel had to make a move on the outside while also ensuring he doesn't get tangled up with Vandoorne who was being lapped.

Luckily for Vettel, Vandoorne gave the German just enough room to break late and catch Bottas on the outside as he completed the move in the next sequence of corners. The championship fight may be almost over but Vettel proved yet again with this move that he is a driver who deserved to take the championship fight to the very end of this season.

Most awkward moment of the weekend

This award goes to the post-race moment when Max Verstappen awkwardly found out that he had to give his third place position back to Kimi Raikkonen after being penalised five seconds for making an illegal move on him in the final lap.

Max was very excited to have gained a podium position by making that move on Kimi stick but as the stewards made their decision, Max saw Kimi come into the podium finishers' cool down area as he got told to leave. He had to walk out in utter disappointment and discontent making for a rather awkward situation.

What were your favourite moments from this past weekend? Comment below!

