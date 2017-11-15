Should the Brazilian Grand Prix be taken off the 2018 calendar?

Sunday's race in Brazil was full of overtakes and incidents, and was yet another example of the thrills and spills Interlagos can bring to Formula 1.

In 2007 it was the home of a thrilling championship finale in which Kimi Raikkonen won his championship, and in 2008 Lewis Hamilton broke local hearts as he passed Timo Glock on the very last corner of the race to deny Felipe Massa the title.

The first Brazilian Grand Prix was officially held in 1973 and won by Sao Paulo native Emerson Fittipaldi. Since then it has become a staple of the F1 season, and Brazil has been a vital outpost of the sport's global empire.

Brazil has produced world champions to go with its race, and that has made it an incredibly profitable region for the sport. But there is an issue with Brazil, and that is one of security for the teams during race weekends.

A history of problems

