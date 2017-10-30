Mexican Grand Prix 2017: What we learned from the race

It’s never a dull day with Max Verstappen beginning on the front row of a grand prix, is it? In clinching only the third win of his F1 career, Verstappen dominated the proceedings from lights out and ensured Hamilton had to fight it out in claiming a well-deserved fourth drivers' title.

But the Mexican Grand Prix that had it all - high-octane action, drama right at the start and heartbreak for Sebastian Vettel - taught us some valuable lessons from its 71-lap contest.

So let us revisit the five insights that an action-packed race at Mexico unfurled on what eventually became Lewis Hamilton’s grand day