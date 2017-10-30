header decal
30 Oct 2017

Mexican Grand Prix 2017: What we learned from the race

Expected to be an out and out assault by Ferrari's Vettel, perhaps in a fading attempt to make something of 2017's lost chance, Mexico turned out to be Max's stage

It’s never a dull day with Max Verstappen beginning on the front row of a grand prix, is it? In clinching only the third win of his F1 career, Verstappen dominated the proceedings from lights out and ensured Hamilton had to fight it out in claiming a well-deserved fourth drivers' title. 

But the Mexican Grand Prix that had it all - high-octane action, drama right at the start and heartbreak for Sebastian Vettel - taught us some valuable lessons from its 71-lap contest. 

So let us revisit the five insights that an action-packed race at Mexico unfurled on what eventually became Lewis Hamilton’s grand day

