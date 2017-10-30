Mexican Grand Prix 2017: Could 2nd or 3rd have won the race?

F1 may usually come across as a highly volatile and explosive sport culminating in seconds of drama spread over a three-day weekend. When we saw the front of the grid and the prospect of Lewis going for the coronation day win, Vettel trying to save his championship and Verstappen trying to right wrongs from earlier in the season, you could be forgiven for predicting a similar podium. But for contact during the initial sequence of corners we may have had a far more explosive finale.

Instead, the Finns flanked the Dutchman on the podium and were perhaps the not intended audience for the inaugural podium DJ...

Lewis Celebrates by doing the now traditional championship winning donuts, putting on a display for the fans.