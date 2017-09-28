Farewell Sepang: Top 10 Malaysian Grand Prix moments

Arriving on the calendar in its current form in 1999, the Malaysian Grand Prix has been a mainstay of the F1 circuit ever since. In that time, it has seen ten different winners from six different constructors, witnessed elation and heartbreak in equal measure, and let's not forget the often biblical weather conditions that have served up some thrilling races over the years.﻿﻿

The circuit also introduced the wider F1 world to the works of Hermann Tilke, the track designer who would go on to create many of F1's new circuits over the years (Bahrain, China, Valencia, Abu Dhabi etc.). Sepang is one of his finest circuits (Turkey is his best in my humble opinion), and has been one that has allowed for some great racing down the years.

Sadly though, due mainly to financial struggles associated with running the race, this year's Formula 1 race will be the circuit's last, at least for the foreseeable future.

So what better way to celebrate the end of an era than by looking back at ten of the best moments from the Malaysian Grand Prix.﻿