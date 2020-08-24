F1 2020 Game: Update 1.08 - Patch Notes, Fixes, My Team, Career, & more

The latest patch for F1 2020 is here!

Update 1.08 is out now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

F1 2020 Update 1.08 Patch Notes

This patch has corrected a few things that players were frustrated about.

Let's dive into the patch notes:

Xbox One wheels controls will no longer control the car and camera at the same time.

In Driver Career players with driver moves set to off can now move teams.

In My Team Career the vehicle performance index will correctly update when unprotected upgrades are lost due to a regulation change.

Nvidia DLSS anti aliasing is now available on graphics cards that support it.

Azerbaijan pit building now has correct collision.

MY TEAM: The new mode has been a smash hit with players

Venom Hurricane wheel is now supported on PS4.

Team HQ interviews will now trigger in the second season and beyond.

F1 Championship winner garage celebration will now correctly play.

Championship points are now shown in Classic era.

Fixed a crash in Splitscreen when P1 retires from OSQ.

Multi Function Display now shows New or Used for tyre compounds.

Custom race strategies will no longer under fuel the car in wet weather.

Some sponsor bonuses will no longer incorrectly be awarded for multiple practice or qualifying sessions in addition to the race.

Results of previous seasons which are shorter than your current season will now be displayed correctly.

Fuel Assist will no longer force the player to use Rich mix in the race Strategy Practice Programme.

Update 1.08 release date

Update 1.08 is out NOW for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

For those playing on Stadia, Codemasters has said that it will be arriving soon.

It's just 764MB on Xbox, so it won't take long to download!

F1 2020 setups

Getting the right setup on your car can make all the difference in F1 2020.

However, the right setup for one track can be the wrong one for another. Then there is the weather to consider.

DESERT SMOKE: F1 2020 is a gorgeous game with all the racing drivers could want

Fortunately, you don't have to put hours of practice in to get the right setup. We've got a setup for every track here!