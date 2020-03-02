F1 2020 Driver Lineup: Who races where? - Hamilton, Verstappen, & more

The new Formula One season is just around the corner.

Barring any last-second cancelation, all 10 teams will lineup at Albert Park to start the longest F1 season in history.

This means that the new F1 game, F1 2020, is also beginning to take shape.

When you jump into your next career mode, which driver will you be likely to race alongside?

We take a look at the driver lineups for each team this year.

Mercedes

The all-conquering outfit are seeking an unprecedented sixth straight Drivers'-Constructors' double championship in 2020.

They return and unchanged driver lineup of six-time champion Lewis Hamilton and capable wingman Valtteri Bottas to the Silver Arrows.

Ferrari

TITLE HUNGRY: Ferrari are looking to end a long drought

The Scuderia will be celebrating their 1000th Grand Prix this season, but they are well over a decade without any championship to add to their museum in Maranello.

Ferrari's driver lineup is the same as last season, with the inconsistent Sebastian Vettel trying to keep the charging young Charles Leclerc at bay.

Red Bull Racing

Red Bull are desperate to get back to the top of Formula One, and they have the drivers to do it.

Max Verstappen is the most talented driver of his generation and desperate for that first world title. His partner Alex Albon doesn't come with the pedigree of Max, but he brings the tenacity and raw pace that Red Bull needs.

McLaren

The Woking-based outfit are looking to return to the podium at long-last. One of the most successful teams in F1 history, their driver lineup this year is the exciting pairing of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris.

Both are desperate to find themselves on the podium and full of ability.

Renault

VA VA VOOM: Renault need a big 2020

2020 will be a big year for Renault. They have their best driver pairing since the glory days of Fernando Alonso this year.

The dive-bomb master Daniel Ricciardo is in his second season with the French constructor now and leads the returning Esteban Ocon. Can they avoid the fireworks that happened last time Ocon raced in F1?

Racing Point

The Pink Panthers, or Pink Mercedes this year, have an unchanged driver lineup for 2020.

Sergio Perez continues to set the benchmark for midfield consistency, while this will be a big season in the career of Lance Stroll as he tries to show he is more than just a checkbook for the team.

Alpha Tauri

The newly rebranded Alpha Tauri, formerly Toro Rosso, have the same drivers they finished last year with.

Both Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly stood on the podium for Toro Rosso last season, and both have been unceremoniously dumped by Red Bull. If anyone has a point to prove it is this team.

Alfa Romeo

AIM HIGH: Alfa are looking to move forward in 2020

Alfa Romeo returns an unchanged lineup for 2020, with the incomparable Iceman Kimi Raikkonen leading the team.

His partner Antonio Giovinazzi will be keen to improve on the four points finishes he had last season.

Williams

The beleaguered British constructor has more than a few reasons to smile as they head into the F1 2020 season. A solid two weeks of winter testing have the Grove outfit close to the rest of the midfield, meaning they will hopefully be in the hunt for points this season.

The return British driver George Russell to the car. He was one of the fastest risers in F1 2019, and Codemasters are likely to keep his pace high this year.

He is joined by the only rookie on this year's grid: Nicolas Latifi. The Canadian driver joins after finishing second in F2 last season.