Buy F1 2020 Deluxe Edition NOW: Buy CHEAP, Michael Schumacher, cars, what do you get, price, cost, pre-order, early access & more

The release date for F1 2020 is here!

Or at least, it is if you bought the Deluxe Edition.

Packed full of new features, including the tantalising My Team, it is set to be the biggest F1 game yet.

If you haven't got F1 2020 yet, here's why you should buy the Deluxe Edition.

Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition

This year's Deluxe Edition is focused around the seven-time World Drivers' Champion Michael Schumacher.

An idol for many on the current F1 grid and around the world, the legendary German's career is getting the full treatment from Codemasters this year as the star of the Deluxe Edition.

The Deluxe Edition will set you back £64.99, which is just £10 more than the standard Seventy Edition of the game. So what do you get for your money?

Four Schumacher cars

Buying the Deluxe Edition gets you access to four of Michael's classic F1 cars.

DEBUT: The car Schumacher debuted in

There's the Jordan 191 which he debuted in at Spa in 1991.

You also get his two championship-winning Benetton cars, the B194 and B195, as well as the iconic Ferrari F1-2000.

Early access

The Deluxe Edition brings with it early access to the game!

Those that pre-order or outright purchase the Deluxe Edition can play F1 2020 on 7 July rather than having to wait any longer. That's not a bad deal so get your pre-orders in here.

Cover

We now know what the F1 2020 Deluxe Edition cover will look like.

In his signature scarlet Ferrari overalls, this Schumacher edition is sure to cause a few goosebumps for F1 fans.

Other extras

On top of all that you get a few extras too.

LOOKING GOOD: The first WDC winner for Schumi

Players that buy the Deluxe Edition will also receive exclusive themed car liveries and driver customisation items, including a unique podium celebration.

Quite what this podium celebration is we don't yet know. It could be conducting the anthems atop the podium, or one of his many podium leaps. Whatever it is, a lot of fans will be using it!

Is it worth the extra money?

Undoubtedly yes. For £10 more you get four extra cars, early access, car liveries, and driver items, and of course that podium celebration.

For younger players that don't remember Schumacher it may seem a lot of fuss, but for millions of F1 fans and gamers it is a must-have.

