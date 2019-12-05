F1 2019 Steam Sale: Massive savings for PC racers

The Formula 1 season may have ended on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, but the racing doesn't need to stop.

F1 2019 has been a remarkable success for Codemasters this year, receiving a strong 84 rating on Metacritic. Our own review was glowing too.

"The on-track experience is a step up from F1 2018 and yet more proof that Codemasters are the right people to be delivering these games."

As part of their Midweek Madness offer Steam have slashed the price of F1 2019 by a massive 50%, taking the price down to £22.49 which is a remarkable deal.

While many PC gamers that race have got themselves a wheel and pedals to race with, these aren't necessary to enjoy F1 2019.

The racing comes alive with a pad, as the AI are much-improved over previous versions while the responsiveness and feel of the car is superb.

To really make the most of F1 2019 you will need to find the best setups for your car on each track, but don't worry about having to put the hard hours, we have the perfect setup for new and experienced racers for every circuit here.

Don't wait too long on this deal, as it will be gone in just over 27 hours!

